Mrs. Paula Kaye Phillips of Watertown, Tennessee passed away on Saturday at her residence, she was 70 years old.

Born Nov. 21, 1951 in Monterey, TN, she was the daughter of the late Leonard Lowhorn and Nora Christine Tays Lowhorn.

She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kayla Phillips; sister, Reginia Lowhorn, and brothers, Teddy, Bobby, and Jerry Lowhorn.

Kaye is survived by her husband, William Larry Phillips; sons, Larry Wayne (Donna) Phillips and Gary Lane Phillips; granddaughter, Brittany Phillips, and great-grandson, Xander Phillips; brothers, Leonard, Gary, and Larry Lowhorn; sister, Debbie Ray, and Betty Parker; nieces and nephews.

The Phillips family has chosen cremation and a private memorial service is planned. https://www.hunterfuneral.com

For more obituaries visit https://wilsoncountysource.com/obituaries/

The post OBITUARY: Paula Kaye Phillips appeared first on Wilson County Source .