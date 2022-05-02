ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

Local News 5/2/22

 2 days ago

A 9-year-old boy from Everett was killed Saturday afternoon when he drove a Kawasaki into oncoming traffic. The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. in Hopewell Township on April 30. The child was reportedly on a Kawasaki and pulling out of a private driveway to cross over Plank Road. A Nissan...

