318 Restaurant Week: Boba Xpress

The Steak 'n Shake menu has evolved over the years, and diners constantly find something new to love at the restaurant. Back in 2019, the chain's Wisconsin Buttery Steakburger, The Original Double 'n Cheese Steakburger, and the White Truffle Prime Steakburger topped a list of the chain's options, per Thrillist. Times continue to change and items like the brand's Bacon Cheese Fries and Patty Melt climbed up the rankings (via Restaurant Clicks). According to Ranker, many diners rally around various takes on their fries, with the original Thin 'n Crispy variety winning over the most hearts.
Comments / 0