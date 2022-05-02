ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Inflation, energy prices complicate consumer calculus regarding renewables

By DC Benincasa
missouribusinessalert.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike many consumers, Kansas City resident Robyn Quiñones is looking to embrace renewable energy as her concerns about climate change grow. “Anxiety over climate change causes loss of sleep sometimes,” Quiñones said. “I am looking at what my generation … is leaving (younger generations) with, and...

www.missouribusinessalert.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Energy experts fear Poland will turn to ‘dirty coal’ after Russia cuts off gas supplies

Russian energy giant Gazprom has completely cut off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria. Both countries are apparently being punished for refusing Russia’s demand that they pay for their gas in roubles and their support of Ukraine.The halt of natural gas transfers is the latest escalation of tensions between Russia and the west amid the war in Ukraine. Moscow has suggested it could cease supplying gas to other European customers.The move has sparked speculation that Poland, Bulgaria and other European nations will invest in renewable technology to reduce reliance on imported energy.Dr Alexander Mihailov, associate professor in economics at...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Interesting Engineering

The world’s largest battery stores its energy somewhere big, blue, and unexpected

To decarbonize our energy system, we need to use renewable energy sources efficiently. And we also need to find a way to make them reliable, as the world's energy needs cannot wait simply because the sun isn’t shining or the wind isn’t blowing. Due to the intermittency of sources like wind and solar, engineers are working tirelessly to devise new ways of storing energy when available and releasing to the grid when needed. However, we still don't have enough batteries to compensate for global renewable energy slumps.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Elon Musk Wants More Oil Production - Net Zero Oil Is Coming To Help

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. When the world’s richest man Tweets, the markets listen, and Elon Musk sent shockwaves through the business world when he recently called for more oil production. The famous billionaire made much of his fortune disrupting the auto industry with electric vehicles to reduce carbon emissions, making him seem like an enemy of an oil and gas sector that made fortunes fueling gasoline-hungry cars and trucks. Perhaps Musk is not an enemy of the new, lower carbon version of the oil and gas sector. As an elite investor himself, he may be ahead of the curve on another huge investing trend - the move toward Net Zero oil and gas.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rolla, MO
Kansas City, MO
Business
Local
Missouri Industry
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Business
Kansas City, MO
Industry
City
Kansas City, MO
Vox

Clean energy is buried at the bottom of abandoned oil wells

This story is part of Recode by Vox’s Tech Support series, which explores solutions for our warming world. In case you missed it, our planet is in trouble. The UN climate report from early April makes clear we’re on a path that will careen past the climate goals set in the Paris Agreement, and we need to cut carbon emissions — fast. But while solar and wind power are important (they are, after all, key parts of the Biden administration’s climate plan) they’re the kind of thing we’ve seen plenty of before, which means they’ll only get us so far. What we need, the UN report says, is new solutions. Which is why a pilot program recently detailed by the US Department of Energy (DOE) is particularly intriguing. If it works, it could help solve multiple problems at once, using an often-overlooked solution: geothermal energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Energy Efficiency#Solar Energy#Energy Systems#Energy Company#Rav4#Columbia#H2o C Engineering
eenews.net

BLM on pace to exceed 25K-megawatt renewable energy goal

The Biden administration says it’s set to approve dozens of commercial-scale solar, wind and geothermal power projects capable of producing enough electricity to power millions of homes by the end of 2025. The Interior Department, in a report submitted to Congress that was dated last month but released today,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Analyzing bird population declines due to renewable power sources in California

A team of researchers affiliated with a large number of institutions in the U.S. has attempted to determine the vulnerability of bird populations to alternative energy production. In their paper published in the journal Royal Society Open Science, the group describes studying the impact on bird populations in California. While...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WDTN

Company to turn cow poop into gas for vehicles

On Tuesday, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Strategic Fund Board approved the first procedural step for BerQ US Investments, LLC, to seek up to $165 million in private activity bond financing to help cover the cost of buying and installing equipment that will create compressed natural gas from farm manure.
AGRICULTURE
Washington Examiner

Biden rolls out $3 billion plan to end US reliance on China for lithium batteries

The Biden administration gave details Monday on a new effort to boost the country's electric vehicle battery manufacturing capacity. The plan, funded through Biden's $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law, provides $3.1 billion in grants to companies building new and retrofitting existing lithium battery production and recycling facilities. The law included $7 billion in total for improving battery supply chains, and Monday's action follows an April invocation of the Defense Production Act aimed at boosting domestic production of lithium, nickel, cobalt, graphite, and manganese, key battery components.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reason.com

How a Tiny Solar Company in California Might Convince Biden To Sabotage America's Whole Solar Industry

A tiny solar panel manufacturing firm with outsized political clout is poised to wreak havoc on the entire American solar energy industry. And the White House, which at least theoretically supports expanding America's green energy industries, might just go along with the madness. It's a tricky situation for President Joe Biden to navigate, one that requires choosing between two of his top policy priorities: industrial protectionism and combatting climate change.
CALIFORNIA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Wind Power’s ‘Colossal Market Failure’ Threatens Climate Fight

Chinese companies could grab more of market as rivals stumble. Optimism abounds about the future of wind power, with a clean-energy boom powering robust growth in an industry that businesses and governments agree is key to slowing climate change. But a nagging problem could keep the sector from fulfilling that promise: Turbine makers are still struggling to translate soaring demand into profit.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

'Big Battery' fuels revenue jump at French renewables group Neoen

May 3 (Reuters) - French renewable power producer Neoen's (NEOEN.PA) first-quarter revenue jumped by more than a third, helped by the commissioning of one of the world's largest lithium-ion batteries in Australia, the company said on Tuesday. Neoen, which specialises in solar farms, onshore wind and energy storage, posted overall...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
International Business Times

The Company Powering The New Carbon To Value Revolution

Ally Power’s Founder and CEO Joe Alfred is spearheading a new carbon to value revolution. Thanks to his new partnership with Carbon Optimum, he has found a novel way to produce energy from municipal waste, without emitting any C02. This is an invaluable solution at a time when energy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy