Orange skies as Iraq hit by dust storm

By Long Reads
BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIraq has been engulfed by a dust storm that have become increasingly...

www.bbc.co.uk

The Weather Channel

Climate Change Has Decimated this Once Popular Iraq Lake (PHOTOS)

Iraq's Lake Sawa is no longer. The lake, which was located west of Samawa in Iraq's Muthana Province, has disappeared due to climate change-induced drought and groundwater harvesting for agricultural and industrial purposes. Lake Sawa existed in a closed basin, meaning it wasn't fed by any river or stream, which...
Daily Mail

Billiard ball-size hailstones, freezing blizzards and raging tornadoes tear across South and Midwest as spring takes a back seat

Major storms pummeled parts of the South and Central U.S. with tornadoes, record-breaking sized hail and historic blizzard conditions, causing widespread damage, thousands of power outages, and leaving dozens of people injured. Tornado watches and warnings remained in effect for northern Iowa, a section of central Texas and parts of...
The Independent

Russia warns it will deploy ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles ‘capable of hitting UK’ by the autumn

Russia has announced it will deploy its recently tested “Satan II” missile by the autumn, as tensions between Moscow and the west mount amid the Ukraine war.The Kremlin announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system on Wednesday, with experts warning the warhead could target the UK as well as Europe and the US. The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.This week's test, after years of delays due to funding and technical...
POLITICS
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

South Asia wilts in heat as Delhi rubbish dump burns

Millions sweltered in a dangerous early summer heatwave Thursday across India and Pakistan that has led to power and water shortages as annual furnace-like temperatures hit South Asia. Heatwaves have killed over 6,500 people in India since 2010, and scientists say climate change is making them harsher and more frequent across South Asia.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Storm systems moving across US this week

Another active week is setting up across the country with several storm systems crashing into the Northwest and then diving over the central U.S., bringing severe weather, the risk of flooding and snow behind it. Temperatures will be 10 to 25 degrees below average for the Northern and Central Plains...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Parts of India faced hottest April in more than a century, weather agency says

The hottest April on record in more than a century was witnessed in several parts of India this year, said the country’s weather agency.Average maximum temperatures in India’s central and northwestern states, recorded at 37.78C and 35.9C respectively, are the hottest since 1900, when the India Meteorological Department (IMD) began keeping records.The average temperature observed across India was 35C, the fourth highest in 122 years, IMD director-general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said in a video conference on Saturday.The country is in the grip of an extreme heatwave intensified by climate change.Millions of people will not get respite anytime soon as the IMD...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Colombia Declares State of Emergency After Heavy Rain Causes Deadly Landslides and Flooding in Cundinamarca and Other Areas

Heavy rain triggered widespread flash floods and lethal landslides in Cundinamarca Department and other municipalities, leaving multiple people dead and several others missing. The death toll is expected to rise as emergency operations are underway. State of Emergency Declaration. The latest reports on Tuesday, April 26, suggest that a renewed...
ENVIRONMENT
Boris Ulloa

A gigantic heat wave hits South Asia

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) sounded the alarm for the situation in India and Pakistan: there will be consequences on the health of the population, water and energy supplies, agriculture and even the possibility of torrential floods due to melting glaciers.

