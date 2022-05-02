ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks declining fifth-year option for DE L.J. Collier

By Tim Weaver
 2 days ago
The Seahawks are declining the fifth-year option on defensive end L.J. Collier, according to a report by Jeremy Fowler at ESPN.

This development hardly comes as a surprise. Collier (26) has had one promising stretch in Seattle during the 2020 season, totaling three sacks and seven quarterback hits that year. However, he produced very little both in his rookie year and during the 2021 campaign. The team reportedly had discussions about trading Collier around the deadline but got no takers.

Collier not getting his option picked up is the latest in a long line of failures for the Seahawks in this department. In fact, to date they have only picked up one fifth-year option, which they did a few weeks ago on tight end Noah Fant – who came over as part of the Russell Wilson trade. This speaks to some pretty awful decision-making in the first round of the draft over the years.

Seahawks Are Lukewarm On Baker Mayfield: NFL World Reacts

At this point, is anyone going to trade for Baker Mayfield?. According to NFL Network analyst Ian Rapoport, the Seattle Seahawks are “lukewarm” on the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick. The Seahawks didn’t take a quarterback in the NFL Draft, but they might not have much...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Patriots Invite Son Of Franchise Legend To Minicamp

The New England Patriots have extended a rookie mini-camp invitation to the son of a franchise legend. Rhode Island defensive back Coby Tippett, the son of former Patriots Hall of Fame linebacker Andre Tippett, will participate in the event, which is reportedly slated for May 13-16 at Gillette Stadium. A...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

105K+
Followers
151K+
Post
39M+
Views
