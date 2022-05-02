ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denmark reopens embassy in Ukraine for first time in nine weeks

By Darryl Coote
UPI News
 5 days ago
May 2 (UPI) -- Denmark on Monday reopened its embassy in Kyiv after temporarily shuttering it at the start of Russia's war in Ukraine more than two months ago, officials said.

Foreign minister Jeppe Kofod was present in the war-torn country for the ceremonial reopening of the embassy that included the hoisting of the Danish flag.

"Touching to meet local employees and Danes who have been here in the capital the past two months," he tweeted.

Denmark's Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that it was Koford who had the honor of raising his country's flag to mark the reopening.

Denmark and several other nations closed their Ukrainian facilities after Russia launched its invasion of the country Feb. 24, though in recent weeks several of them have since reopened.

The U.S. State Department said last week that it has begun to return diplomats to its facilities in Ukraine.

"The increased U.S. presence demonstrates our support for Ukraine and is part of the U.S. commitment to return our diplomats out our embassy in Kyiv as soon as possible," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

"This action will strengthen the department's ongoing commitment to facilitate humanitarian relief efforts and the delivery of assistance to the government of Ukraine, while providing enhanced support to U.S. citizens."

