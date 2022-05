PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Could this be it? After 16 years, could this be the final Stanley Cup Playoff run with Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang? It's entirely possible as both Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang, heading into the Stanley Cup Playoffs, remain without new contracts. The Penguins, owners of the best active playoff streak in North American professional sports, are in a position they aren't much used to heading into the postseason – the underdog. When the series opens on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden against the New York Rangers, not many believe the Penguins, winner of...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO