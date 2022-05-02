Go Figure! A deeper look inside Richland County's eight no-hitters in 2022

Zero, right?

I mean, what other number is there to even look at when checking out a no-hitter?

Well, you're about to find out. Richland County baseball and softball players took the field during a wet April and put up some amazing performances and none were better than the eight no-hitters thrown by dominant pitchers.

So, let's take a look at all eight and pick out some of the most impressive numbers, that are not zero of course, that the flamethrowers put up during their no-nos. Here is this week's Go Figure!

58: Number of pitches it took Lexington's Jillian Bammann to sling not only a no-hitter but a five-inning perfect game in a 23-0 win over Mansfield Senior on April 28. Bammann was perfect in every aspect of her game as she faced just 15 batters in the five-inning perfecto striking out eight and needing just 58 pitches to record the feat. To put her accomplishment into perspective, there have only been 23 perfect games thrown in Major League Baseball history and while perfect games are more common in high school softball, it shouldn't be understated how incredible it is.

During her perfect game, Bammann also performed at the plate with three hits with an RBI. It was the first perfect game fired by a Richland County pitcher during the 2022 softball and baseball season.

21: Number of batters faced by Clear Fork's Ashtynn Roberts during her April 23 six-inning no-hitter against Ontario. Roberts threw just 83 pitches, 53 for strikes, striking out six and allowing two walks and one runner reached via an error as she was just three batters away from perfection in the 10-0 victory.

What made Roberts' no-no so special is just 11 days prior, Ontario lit up the scoreboard with a 12-1 win over Roberts' Colts in a game where she gave up seven runs, six earned, on seven hits with four strikeouts. Her ability to bounce back and put that game out of her mind and fire a no-hitter in the second game of the series is nothing short of amazing. She also added a hit and an RBI during her no-hitter performance.

15: Number of strikeouts piled up by Plymouth's Makenzie Back during her seven-inning no-hitter during an 8-0 win over New London. Back was just one batter away from a perfect game as she walked just one while striking out 15. She threw just 93 pitches with 67 going for strikes during her April 22 no-no, the second of the season for Back so we will see her again later.

The no-hitter wrapped up quite a week for Back. In that no-hit win, she clubbed a home run and added three RBIs. The night before, Back set the unofficial school record with 23 strikeouts during a nine-inning, 9-4 win over New London. In that performance, she allowed four runs, none were earned, on four hits with 23 strikeouts and seven walks on 176 pitches. It was her three-run homer in the top of the ninth that gave the Big Red the win in that one. The night before that game, Back clubbed a home run in a 6-5 loss to Monroeville so she hit home runs in three consecutive games.

12: Number of strikeouts by Plymouth's Cole Wentz during his April 20 no-hitter against Monroeville in a 13-0 win. Wentz punched out 12 Eagles and faced just 18 batters as the Big Red defense had three errors in the win. Wentz needed just 72 pitches and threw 54 for strikes in his five-inning no-no.

He also helped his own cause at the plate with two RBIs to pace an offense that shelled out 13 hits for the day. Wentz has been a workhorse for the Big Red going 3-1 with a 1.84 ERA and collecting 48 strikeouts. He has only allowed seven total earned runs in five starts.

18: Number of strikeouts collected by Lexington's Cole Pauley during his April 12 seven-inning no-hitter against Mansfield Senior in which the Minutemen won 10-0. Pauley dominated with 18 of the 21 outs in the game coming via a strikeout. He was three batters away from a perfect game as one reached by error and he hit two. He threw just 93 pitches and 67 of them went for strikes as the Ohio State commit put together the best outing of his high school career.

For the season, he is 3-0 with a 1.67 ERA. He has 57 strikeouts and just seven earned runs in 29 ⅓ innings.

2: Number of batters away from a perfect game for Plymouth's Makenzie Back, I told you we would hear from her again, in an April 12 seven-inning no-hitter during a 2-0 win over South Central. Back was just as amazing as she was in the second no-hitter of her season as she struck out 15 batters, walked one and one reached on an error to prevent her from completing the perfecto. She threw 87 pitches with 64 going for strikes and it is still South Central's only Firelands Conference loss of the season.

It was her first no-hitter of the season and would lead the way for a second one in nine days.

17: Number of batters Lexington's Kylie Galownia faced during her five-inning no-hitter in a 19-0 win over Mansfield Senior on April 12. Galownia faced two batters over the minimum narrowly missing out on a perfect game as she hit a batter and allowed one to reach on an error. Galownia threw 70 pitches with 48 going for strikes. She also added two hits and two RBIs on offense.

Galownia is 5-0 on the year with a 2.06 ERA and 37 strikeouts. She also has two saves to her credit.

2: Number of pitchers who combined for a no-hitter during Plymouth's 10-0 five-inning win over Western Reserve on April 5. Surprise, surprise, Makenzie Back was involved as she worked the first four innings striking out nine and walking one before handing the ball over to Lilly Sparks who finished off the no-hitter with one strikeout in one inning of work. The duo faced just 16 batters and threw 67 pitches with 47 going for strikes. It started what would turn into a total of three no-hitters for the Big Red this season.

Jake Furr is the sports reporter for the Mansfield News Journal. If you see an interesting stat from a high school sporting event, email it to Jake at jfurr@gannett.com and you could see it in next week's Go Figure!

