ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunellen, NJ

Dunellen speech pathologist keeps job after school board loses state appeal

By Mike Deak, MyCentralJersey.com
Home News Tribune | My Central Jersey
Home News Tribune | My Central Jersey
 2 days ago

The Dunellen Board of Education has lost its appeal of a decision by the acting state commissioner of education to restore a speech language pathologist at John P. Faber School to her job after finding that the district failed to follow the proper procedure for not renewing her non-tenured contract.

A state appellate court ruled Friday that Angelica Allen-McMillan, the acting commissioner, was correct in reversing a decision by an administrative court judge that the school district followed the correct steps to fire Monika Vakulchik at the end of the 2019-20 school year.

Vakulchik's lawsuit against the school board is still pending in Superior Court in Middlesex County. No trial date has been set.

Vakulchik, who had been employed in the district since October 2016, appealed the board's decision, arguing that she was not given proper notice under state law that she was not recommended for a new contract.

The controversy started on May 1, 2020 when Vakulchik received an evaluation from the district's director of special services that included a recommendation that her contract not be renewed.

Three days later, Vakulchik emailed the board and Superintendent Gene Mosley requesting a written statement of the reasons why her contract was not going to be renewed.

The next day, the school board voted on the superintendent's recommendations for renewals and her name was not on the list.

Vakulchik then wrote to the board and Mosley that she was accepting the board's offer for employment in the 2020-21 school year because she had not received written notice of the non-renewal of her contract.

Moseley, according to the acting commissioner's decision, responded, saying that Vakulchik was aware of the reasons why her contract was not being renewed. He also provided her with a statement of reasons.

READ: Here are the healthiest (and least healthy) counties in New Jersey

Vakulchik then asked for a hearing before the full board which then voted 4-3 in favor of giving her a new contract. But Administrative Law Judge Dean Buono ruled that the vote to renew her contract failed because it required five votes, a majority of the full board's nine members, to pass.

Buono also ruled that the board had complied with legal requirements.

In defending its action, the board admitted it did not strictly follow the written notice requirement because Vakulchik was aware that her contract was not going to be renewed. The board argued that sending her a letter of something she already knew would be "illogical."

But Allen-McMillan disagreed with the administrative law judge. finding that the law required that Vakulchik receive written notice from the superintendent. The acting commissioner found that the board's explanation was not "reasonable."

In its argument before the appellate court, the school board said that Allen-McMillan was mistaken in interpreting state law. The board also contended that unless the acting commissioner's decision was reversed, the district may be required to grant Vakulchik tenure.

But the appellate court disagreed, saying "we discern no error in the commissioner's determination that the board failed to comply with the notice requirements" in state law, adding the decision "was entirely consistent with applicable law."

The appellate court did not address the issue whether Vakulchik should be granted tenure.

Email: mdeak@mycentraljersey.com

Mike Deak is a reporter for mycentraljersey.com. To get unlimited access to his articles on Somerset and Hunterdon counties, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Dunellen speech pathologist keeps job after school board loses state appeal

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey 101.5

Clark, NJ needs a black mayor in the worst way (Opinion)

As if the news about the racist behavior of Mayor Sal Bonaccorso weren’t already enough. NJ.com’s bombshell about the town having a history of secret payouts over officials’ bad behavior was an eye-opener. Sal Bonaccorso was of course secretly recorded by a whistleblower. Those recordings had the...
CLARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ inmate with MS who murdered husband wins appeal for early release using new law

BUTLER — A bedridden woman convicted of murdering her husband in "cold blood" has won an appeal for early release decades ahead of schedule thanks to a relatively new law. While court documents do not include the inmate's name, the included details point to Amalia Mirasola. An all-woman jury convicted Mirasola on a first-degree murder charge for fatally shooting her husband Carl in 2010.
BUTLER, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Middlesex County, NJ
Middlesex County, NJ
Education
Middlesex County, NJ
Government
City
Dunellen, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Will masks rules return to these NJ counties?

The risk of community transmission of the COVID-19 virus has been raised for more than 1/3 of New Jersey's counties. According to the CDC Date Tracker website, eight counties have been moved to having a "medium" risk of contracting coronavirus: Atlantic, Bergen, Cape May, Essex, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, and Somerset.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

New Jersey's lone public hospital seeks $1.2B for replacement facility

University Hospital in Newark, N.J., is in desperate need of improvements as it deals with overcrowding in its emergency department and maintenance issues, advocates say, nj.com reported May 1. It is the only public hospital in the state. CEO Shereef Elnahal said in a 15-page report that the hospital needs...
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appellate Court#Pathologist#The School Board#Superior Court
Morristown Minute

Changes to Jury Selection in NJ After Supreme Court Case

Changes to the Jury Selection Process Come After NJ State Supreme Court Case Highlights Areas of Bias in the State Judicial System. A supreme court committee, tasked with improving the jury selection process in New Jersey, released a series of recommendations on April 28, 2022, that aim to expand the jury pools and “enhance fairness in the selection process.”
MORRISTOWN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Star News Group

Judge denies Point Beach’s motion to dismiss motel lawsuit

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — State Superior Court Judge Marlene Lynch Ford, on April 25, denied a motion made by the Borough of Point Pleasant Beach to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the owners of the Amethyst Beach Motel.  Plaintiffs John A. Fernicola, John Fernicola and Theresa M. Perrone originally filed a “civil action complaint in lieu of prerogative writs” in May of 2021, challenging the adoption of a municipal ordinance on April 20, 2021 to acquire the property, a 40-room motel lot site at 202 Arnold Ave.,
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
Home News Tribune | My Central Jersey

Home News Tribune | My Central Jersey

457
Followers
601
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Central Jersey, including Middlesex and Somerset counties: breaking and in-depth news, sports, obituaries, events, classifieds and more.

 http://mycentraljersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy