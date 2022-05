Forsberg: Can Celtics bring Road Warrior ways to Milwaukee? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Winning on the road in the playoffs is hard. The 2007-08 Boston Celtics, who steamrolled their way to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference while going an NBA-best 31-10 away from TD Garden, dropped their first six road games that postseason and had to stretch to seven games in each of the first two rounds as part of their championship march.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO