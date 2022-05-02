ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Two people taken to the hospital following crash in Hazelwood

By Nick Matoney
wtae.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash...

www.wtae.com

YourErie

Man in critical condition following early morning shooting

Erie Police are investigating a reported shooting that took place overnight on the 100 block of East 23rd Street. When police arrived on scene at 137 East 23rd Street around 3:15 a.m., they found a man unresponsive inside the house. Officers performed life saving measures before EMS arrived on scene. It was during these life […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Coroner IDs Man Killed in Horseback Riding Accident

FOREST COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – The Forest County Coroner’s office has released the identity of a man killed in a Friday afternoon horseback riding accident. Chief Deputy Coroner Cody B. Magill was dispatched to the scene in Jenks Township, Forest County, around 12:15 p.m. Magill said Gene J....
FOREST COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Teen shooting suspect leads police on chase, then breaks leg shackles in escape attempt

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) -- A teenager is facing a list of charges in New Castle after a shooting incident, high-speed chase and an attempt to get away from officers by breaking his leg shackles.It all started when New Castle police officers were called to Phillips Street for reports of gunshots around 11:15 a.m. Friday. Police identified the 17-year-old suspect and began looking for him and the black Chevrolet Cobalt he was believed to be driving around in. Officers spotted the vehicle later that afternoon. They tried to pull the car over near Division Street, but it took off and the officers began chasing it. It eventually pulled over along Moravia Street. Police said they found the teenage suspect inside, along with crack cocaine, marijuana and over $700 in cash. After being taken to the police station, investigators said the teen tried to run after breaking his leg shackles. He was quickly taken back into custody. Police said he also later admitted to firing the shots along Phillips Street. The teen is charged with flight to avoid apprehension, escape, criminal mischief and drug possession charges. He is being held in a juvenile facility. 
NEW CASTLE, PA
explore venango

Bear Causes One-Vehicle Crash on Route 8

Franklin-based State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on State Route 8 early Sunday morning. According to police, the accident happened around 12:19 a.m. on Sunday, May 1, on State Route 8, in Victory Township, Venango County. Police say a 2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer driven by 25-year-old Shyler S. Gill, of...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Three car accident sends one person to the hospital

Calls for a motor vehicle accident on West 26th and Raspberry went out around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Reports from the scene indicate that this was a three car accident and almost a head on collision. All three vehicles reportedly received moderate to heavy damage. Only one person was taken to the hospital. Reports from […]
ERIE, PA
Cleveland.com

Cleveland woman drives into West Virginia river with 8-year-old daughter in murder-suicide, authorities say

SUTTON, West Virginia — A Cleveland woman and her daughter drowned Sunday after their SUV ended up in a river in what authorities believe was a murder-suicide. A volunteer firefighter also died in an attempt to rescue Latonya Bell, 42, and her daughter Havana Pipkins, 8, from the vehicle in the Elk River, according to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office. John Forbush, 24, of Gassaway, W.Va., also drowned.
CLEVELAND, OH
WBRE

Police: Butler Township officer charged after months of gas theft

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Butler Township Police Officer has been charged after investigators say he stole hundreds of dollars in gas over several months. According to a police report, Officer Joshua Heck of the Butler Township Police Department was investigated after an odor of gasoline was detected coming from his vehicle. During […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. boy, 9, dies after car hits his ATV

A 9-year-old boy died after the ATV he was driving was hit by a car as he tried to cross a road in Bedford County on Saturday. The crash occurred about 11:30 a.m. on Plank Road in Hopewell Township. The boy was exiting a private driveway and traveling east on the paved, marked two-lane road when he collided with a southbound Nissan Altima, according to the Pennsylvania State Police crash report.
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WBOY 12 News

New details released in Mon County apartments shooting

(UPDATE: 4/29/2022, 4:33 p.m.) MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – According to a release from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, new details have been released in a shooting that took place at an apartment complex in Morgantown last weekend, and deputies are asking for information from the public. Detectives believe that the shots fired in the early morning […]
MORGANTOWN, WV

