ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

‘We come back even stronger’: After vandals, defiant Ukraine exhibit opening in Fort Myers

By Charles Runnells, Fort Myers News-Press
The News-Press
The News-Press
 2 days ago

It started with two artists painting two murals supporting war-torn Ukraine . Then someone threw paint on those murals.

That changed everything.

Now a new art exhibit is opening next week at the Alliance for the Arts in Fort Myers . And there are way more than two murals.

There are at least 20, all painted by Southwest Florida artists over the last month.

The crime: Vandals strike Ukraine murals in Fort Myers

More public art: Cape Coral says goodbye to boring utility boxes

McCollum Hall's new murals: Louis Armstrong, dancing and more

More Dunbar art: New statue will be hard to miss at MLK and Shoemaker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CvEaj_0fQGarVj00

Erik Schlake — one of the artists who painted those first two murals— says he’s impressed with the community’s rapid response and the quality of the art. Especially given the original project’s low-key beginnings.

“It just came out of a conversation about Ukraine and Zelenskyy ,” Schlake says. “We were like, ‘Hey, you know what we should do?’ And we just put that into action.

“And now a little spark of an idea is turning into something really, really big.”

The outdoor exhibit is a joint project between the Alliance and the Fort Myers Mural Society . The society commissioned the original, freestanding murals by Schlake of Fort Myers and Roland Ruocco of Pine Island.

The Thursday, May 5, opening includes an unveiling of the new murals on the Alliance grounds, food, music by local band Karribbean Groove and a public, interactive mural where people can paint or write their own messages.

“I wanted to turn something that felt really yucky into something that was celebratory,” says the Alliance’s executive director, Molly Deckart. “So we’re gonna have a band, we’re gonna have food, we’re gonna have some beers. And we’re gonna come together and enjoy everybody’s work.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gJMtL_0fQGarVj00

Deckart says she couldn’t stand idly by after one or more vandals damaged the two murals in early April. So the Alliance commissioned the new murals — a $10,000 project raised mostly through private donations.

“The cowardice of destroying somebody’s art — public art — was infuriating to me,” Deckart says. “And I just thought, ‘Well, if you’re gonna throw paint on two, you better get ready to throw it on 20.’

“Honestly, that was my knee-jerk. And I think what has come out of this is really a nice, unified artist community. Everybody’s coming together.”

Original murals depicted Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy

The original, 4-by-8-foot murals depicted Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and could be seen by traffic passing on busy McGregor Boulevard. The vandalism was discovered the morning of Monday, April 4: Red, white and blue paint mixed with metallic stars and smeared across both murals.

Police haven’t been able to find a suspect, Deckart says, but she plans to press charges if they do.

The original artists are both doing new murals for the new exhibit. Schlake is painting a new version of his first portrait of Zelenskyy — this time with bolder, brighter colors that stand out more from a distance.

But Ruocco says he's painting entirely new murals. And he's leaving the original untouched — splattered paint and all.

It makes a more powerful statement that way, he says.

“I wouldn’t paint over that painting,” Ruocco says. “I think now, in its state of being vandalized, it’s part of the transition of that piece. It’s part of the journey of that piece.

“And I think it’s transitioned into an even more powerful statement that acts almost as a metaphor for the whole Ukrainian conflict, which is kind of like freedom vs. oppression vs. censorship. We want to preserve artistic freedom and freedom of expression against the forces of censorship, you know?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HZwRN_0fQGarVj00

Other artists contributing to the exhibit include collaborative team Zan Lombardo and Deb Zwetsch of Pine Island and most of the artists at the Alliance-based Union Artist Studios (including Schlake).

“It seems like Union Artist Studios has become almost like a Ukrainian painting production studio,” Schlake says and laughs. “There’s a lot of pieces going on here at once.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gCFXg_0fQGarVj00

Perhaps the most important piece is a mural dedicated to Ukrainian street artist Alex Maksiov, who's shown his work at art festivals in Sarasota and elsewhere in Florida. He was supposed to be in Florida for a festival last month, Schlake says, but stayed in Ukraine to help run a humanitarian relief effort in Kyiv.

Maksiov has been raising money for food, water and medical supplies. So most of the Union Artist Studios artists are donating their stipend from the Alliance to Maksiov’s cause (about $200 each), Schlake says.

“This is a member of our family,” he says. “He’s part of our art family. … Alex is stuck there. Alex is asking for help.”

Pine Island artists Lombardo and Zwetsch of Pine Island also wanted to paint something championing both the people of Ukraine and freedom of expression.

“Civilians are being targeted in the Ukraine, and we really feel helpless,” Lombardo says. “We wanted something concrete that we could do to show our support and also to bolster the foundations of art and free speech.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bs0et_0fQGarVj00

That’s why they painted a mural depicting Saint Olga of Kyiv — Ukraine’s patron saint of defiance and vengeance — wearing traditional Ukrainian clothes and praying for peace beneath a flock of doves.

“It’s almost like an altar piece,” Zwetsch says. “And it really is the universal mother saving Ukraine and saving the world.”

And if the vandals return? No problem, Zwetsch says.

“We’ll just make it again,” she says. “We’ll just paint it again. So you can’t silence us.

“In other words, we come back even stronger.”

Connect with this reporter: Charles Runnells is an arts and entertainment reporter for The News-Press and the Naples Daily News. Email him at crunnells@gannett.com or connect on Facebook (facebook.com/charles.runnells.7), Twitter (@charlesrunnells) and Instagram (@crunnells1).

If you go

What: Ukraine mural project and community concert

When: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, May 5

Where: Alliance for the Arts, 10091 McGregor Blvd. Fort Myers

Admission: Free with a suggested $10 donation for the project

Info: 939-2787 or artinlee.org

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: ‘We come back even stronger’: After vandals, defiant Ukraine exhibit opening in Fort Myers

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Myers, FL
Entertainment
City
Cape Coral, FL
City
Sarasota, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Cape Coral, FL
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Ukraine#Street Art#Art Exhibit#Public Art#Mlk#Alliance
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
97.1 FM Talk

Russia warns of nuclear war

In an interview with Russian TV, Sergei Lavrov said that Russia is essentially at war with NATO. This rhetoric has some worried that Russia may use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Lt. Col. Dakota Wood weighed in on the likelihood of this happening.
POLITICS
The News-Press

The News-Press

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

The News-Press | Southwest Florida news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds. Serving Southwest Florida, Florida | news-press.com

 http://news-press.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy