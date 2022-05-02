ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Brunswick unveils latest plan to revitalize Route 18 as 'entertainment corridor'

By Susan Loyer, MyCentralJersey.com
EAST BRUNSWICK – The township is hoping that its proposal to build a $16.5 million ice rink off Route 18 is not on thin ice.

The ice rink is part of the township's plan to revitalize Route 18 as an "entertainment corridor," Mayor Brad Cohen said at the April 25 township council meeting when plans for the facility were unveiled.

"Our greater vision as you can see for Route 18 is clearly starting to become a lot more obvious because where retail is moving away what it is being replaced with is entertainment," Cohen said. "This would add to that idea of the Route 18 corridor becoming a true entertainment corridor and becoming an economic driver for the businesses that already exist on Route 18."

The council authorized DMR Architects to draft plans for the one-story building with a mezzanine and two ice rinks for $475,000. The council also asked DMR to submit a separate proposal for the possible an addition of a second floor.

The rink is planned to be run as a utility, like Crystal Springs Family Waterpark, funded by program revenue and advertising, and should not cause a tax increase, township officials said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b4zaP_0fQGadOn00

Cohen explained that in exchange for tax breaks to the developer of 110 Tices Lane, a 24-acre site which formerly housed the Wonder Bread factory , the developer had to provide several "givebacks" to East Brunswick, which including improvements on 8 acres of the site, which will be deeded to the township.

The mayor said the township would only be responsible for the building itself. He also said the developer will pay for drainage improvements and building the Renee Road extension.

"They completely waived about $150,000 to $200,000 in tax appeals they had against the township, which they would absolutely have won because most of those properties were underutilized and we were taxing them as if they were 100% utilized," Cohen said.

Mike Reissner, the township's director of recreation, parks and community services, said a significant source of the facility's revenue would be ice hockey.

He talked about partner programs offered by the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils.

Among other possible programs, he said, are skating classes, open public skating and curling, as well as programs involving the Special Olympics and Wounded Warrior Project.

Because there would be two rinks, he explained, the facility could accommodate two programs at the same time, increasing the revenue.

He also said the rink would have a concrete subsurface for artificial turf or court surfaces, which would allow other indoor sports programs and concerts to be held during the off season.

The project also would include a multi-purpose area that could be used for basketball, volleyball, fitness programs, pickleball and soccer, as well as off-season hockey conditioning.

The plans also call for food concessions, party rooms and equipment rentals.

"Lots of possible uses, lots of flexibility and variety to look forward to," Reissner said. "It's definitely an exciting project."

Angel Albanese, the township's chief financial officer, said the township will seek grants for the project. She also said that revenue from developers' Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) agreements could be used.

"We're extremely fortunate to be in the financial position the township is in," she said, adding she believes the rink will eventually pay for itself.

Council Vice President Kevin McEvoy said, "it surely looks like this is something that is just going to explode."

Terry McLaughlin, of MMD Consultants in Massachusetts, told the council that hockey is increasing in popularity and there could be annual revenue increases, but the goal is to "help the people" and not to make a lot of money.

Cohen likened the rink's economic model to Crystal Springs Family Waterpark.

"It didn't make money the first couple of years. It did exactly what we've been told to expect with the pro forma here," Cohen said, but now decades later it is "doing quite well" and self-sufficient.

