ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘I don’t know if it was healthy’: Nina Dobrev’s boyfriend Shaun White shares confused reaction to Vampire Diaries

By Annabel Nugent
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UygPS_0fQGaMaY00

Olympic snowboarder Shaun White has shared his opinion on The Vampire Diaries .

The athlete is currently dating Nina Dobrev , who starred as Elena Gilbert in the hit CW series opposite Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley .

White discussed his thoughts on the series while fielding questions from fans on TikTok.

“I liked it,” he said. “It was good.”

The athlete said that he began watching the series while Dobrev had been away shooting a film in Canada.

“I wasn’t going to see her for like three months so I was like, ‘oh this will be cool, I’ll start the show,’” he explained. “I’ll see her without seeing her.”

Asked for his opinion on The Vampire Diaries , which ran for eight seasons from 2009 to 2017, White said: “It was cool but it got a little dark.”

The 35-year-old continued: “She was like the love interest of all the guys on the show and I found myself really rooting for them. I’m like, ‘Am I in the way?’

“I don’t know if that was healthy or not, but I did watch the show and it was really funny.”

He added: “I can’t wait for season nine.”

Although fans have long been waiting for another season of the supernatural series, a ninth series is yet to be confirmed.

Comments / 7

Related
Hello Magazine

Reese Witherspoon and husband share unexpected news: 'It is thrilling!'

Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth had some big news to share this week. The couple, who have been married since 2011, have now decided to team up professionally, in the world of soccer!. WATCH: Reese Witherspoon works on fun project with youngest son. Reese, 46, shared their announcement...
NASHVILLE, TN
US Magazine

Dax Shepard Jokes About Kristen Bell Divorcing Him Now That She Met Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes

She’s got a crush! Dax Shepard knows Kristen Bell is a Yellowstone fan, and meeting star Luke Grimes was a huge moment for her. “Well, that’s a wrap on my marriage!” Shepard, 47, captioned a snap via Instagram on Sunday, April 17. Grimes, 38, and the Veronica Mars alum, 41, tightly embraced each other. Bell gave a slight smile while the Yellowstone star looked pensive and brooding — very much like his character, Kayce Dutton.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nina Dobrev
Person
Shaun White
Person
Ian Somerhalder
Person
Paul Wesley
Elle

Jason Momoa Just Responded To Rumours He's Dating Kate Beckinsale

It's been over a week since Aquaman's Jason Momoa was spotted lending his coat to Kate Beckinsale at an Oscars after party – since then, fans have been debating whether the move was a flirtatious one, or simply Momoa being chivalrous. Naturally, in celeb land, the romance rumours between...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Vampire Diaries#Cw#Tiktok
The Independent

Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey claims ex-fiancé Johnny Depp was ‘crazy jealous and paranoid’

Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey has reflected on her brief engagement to Johnny Depp.The pair met after Grey’s agent set her up on a blind date with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor in 1989 – two years after the release of Dirty Dancing.Describing their first date, she wrote in her memoir Out of the Corner: “We ate, talked, drank Jack Daniel’s, laughed our asses off, took cigarette breaks midcourse. He was so ridiculously beautiful. And surprisingly open, funny, quirky and sweet…”She said that Depp proposed to her within two weeks of meeting her and they got a pekinese-poodle...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
POPSUGAR

Olivia Wilde Once Again Borrows Harry Styles's Favorite Necklace

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles have seemingly reached the "sharing accessories" stage of their relationship. On April 26, Wilde stepped out at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, rocking Styles's favorite necklace, a simple gold cross pendant on a dainty chain. The actor and director wore her boyfriend's go-to piece of jewelry with several other gold chains of varying lengths, a blue velvet power suit by Alberta Ferretti, and hot pink pointed-toe pumps. Styles has been sporting the metallic cross necklace for years, often wearing it on its own or paired with other cool accessories like a cheeky banana pendant seen at Coachella.
LAS VEGAS, NV
99.9 KTDY

Another Seinfeld Actor Has Died

For the second time in less than 2 weeks, an actor who appeared on the sitcom Seinfeld has died. On April 2, Estelle Harris died at the age of 93. Along with providing the voice of Mrs.Potato Head on the family hit "Toy Story", Harris also played the role of George Costanza's mother, Estelle Costanza, on Seinfeld.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
StyleCaster

Johnny Depp’s Ex Vanessa Paradis Finds His Amber Heard Case ‘Distressing’—Here’s If She’s on His Side

Click here to read the full article. As his trial with ex-wife Amber Heard continues to unfold, many are curious to know if Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis are still on good terms. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor famously dated the French model and singer for 14 years and share two children together, sparking questions about where they stand today. Depp and Paradis met for the first time in 1994, when the What’s Eating Gilbert Grape actor was dating Kate Moss. Their first meeting was brief, and it wasn’t until 1998 that the pair would reunite. At the time, Depp ran into Paradis while...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani Leaves Everyone Green With Envy With Her Stunning Met Gala Look

Gwen Stefani made her triumphant return to the Met Gala on Monday (May 2). The fashion icon and better half of Blake Shelton attended the 2022 event at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art in support of the Costume institute’s “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” exhibit. The night’s theme was “gilded glamour,” and Gwen, 52, delivered on it in her own way: by outshining them all in a billowy, bright, and beautiful green-yellow outfit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Amber Heard & Elon Musk: Their Rumored Relationship & Why He’ll Testify In Her Johnny Depp Trial

Johnny Depp called on the billionaire to reveal all of his communications with his ex-wife during the defamation trial. One of the most surprising people set to to testify in the defamation trial for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Elon is expected to testify via video call during the trial, via court documents. The SpaceX founder has been subpoenaed to turn over all communications that he had with Amber about her ex-husband, as well as all the messages from various points in their alleged relationship. Many texts are expected to be read and released as a result of the trial. Find out all the details about why Elon is being called on to testify here.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

633K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy