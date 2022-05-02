ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, TN

OBITUARY: Michelle Rene Anderson

By Jennifer Haley
Wilson County Source
 2 days ago

Michelle Rene Anderson passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022, she was 48 years old.

Michelle Rene Anderson was born in Lebanon TN to Sue Mofield and Ronnie Anderson.

She worked for Nashville Display as a Fabricator for 22 years.

She is survived by sons Dustin Warden and Aaron (Krysta) Warden; father: Ronnie Anderson; mother: Sue (Terry) Wilkerson; sister: Patricia (James Lackey) Anderson; fiancé: David Bowen; grandchildren: Kryslynn and Jakob Warden; nephew: Daniel (Haley) Cooksey; niece: Ashley (Atlas) Barber; great-nephews: Dylan Cooksey and Ashton Barber; great-niece: Alyse Barber; furry companion: Chewie; and granddog: Biz.

She is preceded in death by Godparents Edith and Robert Worley.

The Funeral Service is at 12 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery will follow the service. The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home on Friday from 4-7 p.m. and on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the service at noon.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393. https://sellarsfuneralservices.com

