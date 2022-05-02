ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukraine crisis: What are the Minsk agreements?

By Joe Sommerlad
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wJRuV_0fQGaClI00

Intense diplomatic efforts by the US and European leaders have failed to dissuade Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine .

US president Joe Biden , British prime minister Boris Johnson , German chancellor Olaf Scholz and others had all attempted to prevent military action before Mr Putin finally ordered Russian troops into Ukrainian territory in the early hours of Thursday 24 February.

Emmanuel Macron , the French president, had previously cited the Minsk agreements as the “only path on which peace can be built” following a face-to-face meeting with Mr Putin in Moscow.

He was referring to a pair of accords signed in the Belarussian capital in 2014 and 2015 in the hope of ending violence in the region.

At that time, Mr Putin had annexed the Crimean Peninsula and supported a pro-Russian separatist insurgency in the eastern Donbas region of the Ukraine in the wake of his ally Viktor Yanukovych ‘s ousting as president.

The initial agreement, known as Minsk I, was signed five months into the conflict on 5 September 2014 by representatives of Ukraine, Russia , the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and by the Russian-backed separatist leaders Alexander Zakharchenko and Igor Plotnitsky and set out a 12-point ceasefire deal.

Its provisions included prisoner exchanges, the delivery of humanitarian aid and the withdrawal of heavy weapons but subsequently broke down following violations by both sides.

The following February, the signatories were reconvened to sign a successor agreement, dubbed Minsk II, that had been thrashed out at a summit held at the city’s Independence Palace mediated by French president Francois Hollande and German chancellor Angela Merkel and attended by Mr Putin and Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko .

Minsk II, signed on 12 February 2015, required the participants to adhere to the following 13 points:

  1. An immediate and comprehensive ceasefire.
  2. Withdrawal of all heavy weapons by both sides.
  3. Monitoring and verification by the OSCE.
  4. To start a dialogue on interim self-government for the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, in accordance with Ukrainian law, and acknowledge their special status by a resolution of parliament.
  5. A pardon and amnesty for people involved in the fighting.
  6. An exchange of hostages and prisoners.
  7. Provision of humanitarian assistance.
  8. Resumption of socio-economic ties, including pensions.
  9. Restore full control of the state border by the government of Ukraine.
  10. Withdrawal of all foreign armed formations, military equipment and mercenaries.
  11. Constitutional reform in Ukraine including decentralisation, with specific mention of Donetsk and Luhansk.
  12. Elections in Donetsk and Luhansk on terms to be agreed with their representatives.
  13. Intensify the work of a Trilateral Contact Group including representatives of Russia, Ukraine and the OSCE.

However, its conditions were not adhered to either, with Russia insisting that it is not a party to the conflict and that the agreement therefore does not apply, arguing that it cannot remove armed forces and military hardware from Donetsk and Luhansk given that the combatants are part of the separatist insurgency and are not its own.

The two sides remain at odds over the purpose of Minsk II, with Ukraine viewing it as a means by which it can re-establish control over its border, whereas Russia sees it as a chance to grant autonomy to the rebel territories, effectively giving the Kremlin a voice in Ukrainian foreign policy by proxy.

The prospect of elections in Donbas are also controversial given that they raise the possibility of former separatist warlords sitting in parliament or winning high office within the police, an intolerable outcome to many Ukrainians.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RyLbl_0fQGaClI00

“The key political provisions are incompatible, in my opinion, with Ukraine’s existence as a sovereign country,” Duncan Allan, a fellow at Chatham House who specialises in the Minsk agreements, told Open Democracy , arguing that they present a “very convoluted and confused sequencing procedure”.

Mr Macron was keen to play peacemaker, not least because he faces a fight for his own re-election this April, and hoped to be able to convince his inscrutable Russian counterpart to abandon his ambitions for Ukraine and hostility to Nato and accept the terms of Minsk II.

Envoys of the original signatories met in Berlin to discuss the deal on 10 February while the United Nations Security Council will debate it again this Wednesday but it has since become clear that Mr Putin did not share the Frenchman’s breezy confidence that tensions that have claimed 14,000 lives in eight years could be brought to a close without military action.

Additional reporting by agencies

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Petro Poroshenko
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Viktor Yanukovych
Salon

How to end the war in Ukraine: Sanctions against Russia won't work — but this might

This piece originally appeared on TomDispatch. As the war in Ukraine heads for its third month amid a rising toll of death and destruction, Washington and its European allies are scrambling, so far unsuccessfully, to end that devastating, globally disruptive conflict. Spurred by troubling images of executed Ukrainian civilians scattered in the streets of Bucha and ruined cities like Mariupol, they are already trying to use many tools in their diplomatic pouches to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to desist. These range from economic sanctions and trade embargoes to the confiscation of the assets of some of his oligarch cronies and the increasingly massive shipment of arms to Ukraine. Yet none of it seems to be working.
POLITICS
The Independent

West calling for Ukraine to ‘attack Russia’, Moscow claims

Western countries are openly calling on Ukraine to attack Russia, a foreign ministry spokesperson in Moscow said on Thursday. Russia has warned the west to take seriously threats that it will respond to any strikes on its territory while President Putin said on Wednesday that his response would be “lightning fast” should it interefere in its “special military operation” in UkraineThe Kremlin reported a series of blasts in the south of Russia and a fire at an ammunition depot on Wednesday, the latest in a spate incidents that a top Ukrainian official described as payback and “karma” for Moscow's...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Ukraine#Minsk#European#British#German#Ukrainian#French#Belarussian#Pro Russian#Osce
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens ‘direct military confrontation’ with US over Ukraine

A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Poland sends 200 tanks to Ukraine as Kyiv claims Russia is suffering 'colossal losses' in East and another of Putin's oil depots is set ablaze

Poland has sent hundreds of tanks to Ukraine as part of renewed heavy weapons shipments to help it win the war against Russia. Warsaw has sent more than 200 T-72s - originally produced by the Soviet Union - into Ukraine in recent weeks, the country's national radio broadcaster said today, along with mobile artillery, drones and rocket launchers as part of a $1.6bn package.
POLITICS
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
The Independent

Zelensky says he’s had 10 attempts on his life: ‘It means there’s only 10 people willing to have me killed’

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the assassination attempts against him do not worry him as much as the torture and war crimes being reported in his besieged country.Mr Zelensky added that getting used to a war is the worst possible habit, as Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine inched closer to the 70th day mark this week.“Well, that’s 10 assassination attempts, means that there’s only 10 people willing to have me killed,” Mr Zelensky said, according to Channel 9.“That’s not bad, when people are being tortured, when the bodies of people are found in the wells... I think,...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

633K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy