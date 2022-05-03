ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Met Gala 2022: Kim Kardashian, Blake Lively and more hit red carpet for Gilded Glamour theme

By Kate Ng,Meredith Clark and Laura Hampson
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pjq1c_0fQGaBsZ00

The 2022 Met Gala red carpet was full of gilded glamour as guests attended fashion ’s most-anticipated event of the year.

From Blake Lively to Kim Kardashian, the best-dressed stars of the Met Gala stunned in vintage dresses and multiple outfit changes.

The theme of the evening’s Met Gala was “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” the second part of the Costume Institute’s exhibition, which opened on 18 September. The first part of the exhibition was reflected in last year’s Met Gala theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” which was in celebration of all things American Fashion.

Last year, the Met Gala took place on 13 September and the year before, it was cancelled due to the pandemic . Usually, around 600 celebrities are invited to mark the glitzy event in their social calendars, but this year and last, the numbers are closer to 400.

As per tradition, the guest list for this year’s event was carefully presided over by Vogue’s Anna Wintour , who has run the gala since 1995. It was announced earlier this year that the 2022 hosts would include Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda, who served as the night’s official co-chairs.

