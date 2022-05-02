ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald-Mail

Comings and goings: More houses in Hagerstown, restaurant opens, changes at pet hospital

By Mike Lewis, The Herald-Mail
The Herald-Mail
The Herald-Mail
 2 days ago

More single-family houses proposed for Hagerstown

A new, 36-lot subdivision of single-family homes could be built on property off Virginia Avenue in Hagerstown.

The subdivision is related to a proposed 360-lot development that sits on neighboring property. That 115-acre parcel is in the process of being annexed into the city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39y4iq_0fQGZwoT00

The city's planning commission last week approved the development plan for Virginia Commons, Phase I, according to an email from Kathleen A. Maher, the city's director of planning and code administration .

The next steps would be the submission of a final plat of the 36 lots, infrastructure improvements, easements and other details, and approval of the plat by the Planning Commission, she wrote.

Streets in the area have been platted for decades, Stephen Bockmiller, the city's development planner and zoning administrator, wrote in a memo to the planning commission.

The streets in the 36-lot subdivision would be connected to the streets in the larger development after annexation, the memo states.

Staff recommended approval of the development plan.

Grand Opening for Zach Greenlee’s Fireside Restaurant & Lounge

Zach Greenlee’s Fireside Restaurant & Lounge will celebrate a grand opening at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The restaurant is at 1716 Underpass Way, connected to the Ramada Plaza by Wyndham hotel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DLAuu_0fQGZwoT00

The Fireside will be Greenlee's second restaurant . He also owns Zach Greenlee’s Trackside Steak & Seafood at 15124 National Pike, near the Hagerstown Speedway.

Immediately following the celebration, the restaurant will be open for service, according to a news release from the Washington County Chamber of Commerce.

State opens new field office

Officials recently cut the ribbon for Maryland's new Parole and Probation Hagerstown Field Office at 100 W. Franklin St.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K54Fc_0fQGZwoT00

Robert Green, secretary of the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services , was among those attending the event.

According to a news release from the department, the first-floor space improved access for clients and a brighter office and improved floor plan for employees.

The Division of Parole and Probation employs 25 in the office. Overall, the Department of Public Safety has more than 1,100 employees in Washington County

Joining Green for the ribbon cutting were officials of the Maryland Department of General Services, the Maryland Department of Labor, Washington County Sheriff Doug Mullendore and re-entry specialist Bill Gaertner from Gatekeepers in Hagerstown.

Mid-Atlantic Veterinary Hospital under new management

The Mid-Atlantic Veterinary Hospital is in the midst of a reopening, operating as a Heart + Paw Partner Practice.

A full-service veterinary center, Mid-Atlantic aims to provide stress-free wellness services, including medical care, preventive health care, surgery, diagnostic services and radiology for pets in one location.

There also is a pet pharmacy within the facility at 1125 Professional Court.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KlWee_0fQGZwoT00

With the practice owner retiring late last year, Mid-Atlantic was scheduled to close at the end of July, according to a news release from the company.

But Heart + Paw, one of the fastest growing veterinary care, grooming and dog daycare center groups in the country, stepped in. Over the past few months, Heart + Paw team has been upgrading equipment, installing new technology and hiring veterinarians, technicians and staff.

“We are honored by the opportunity to re-open this clinic and again become a trusted and flourishing service to the community,” David Lasus, CEO of Heart + Paw, said in the news release.

Comings and goings: Landmark store in South End closes; pharmacy opens at Meritus

More people working: March jobless rate falls as employment, labor force numbers rise in Washington County

Taking applications: Washington County is looking for a new airport director after filling the job a year ago

The practice’s lead veterinarian, Dr. Brittany Cole, has experience in general practice as well as in mobile medicine. Cole is a graduate of the University of Glasgow School of Veterinary Medicine and a Maryland native who now lives in the area.

Mid-Atlantic Veterinary Hospital will host a grand reopening in the next few months. Details are forthcoming.

New electric vehicle charging station open

EVgo Inc. has opened an electric vehicle fast-charging station in the Valley Park Commons off Wesel Boulevard.

The shopping center is home to Sam's Club, Martin's grocery and other businesses. The four-stall charging station, at 1580 Wesel Blvd., was unveiled during a ceremony April 25.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gmxlk_0fQGZwoT00

“The electric vehicle charging station in Hagerstown, which will charge four vehicles at a time, is a particular point of pride for us because it is the first to be completed and operating as part of our Electric Corridors Grant Program in Maryland," Suzanne Dorsey, assistant secretary of the Maryland Department of the Environment, said in a news release. "Our partnership with EVgo has resulted in this station and four other stations — in Oxon Hill, Silver Spring, Towson and Halethorpe — will be similar to this one."

The new station was primarily built in partnership with Nissan and partially funded through Maryland’s Electric Corridor Grant Program, according to EVgo .

Mike Lewis covers business, the economy and other issues. Follow Mike on Twitter at MiLewis.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Comings and goings: More houses in Hagerstown, restaurant opens, changes at pet hospital

Comments / 0

Related
NottinghamMD.com

Makers of Maryland shop opens on THE AVENUE at White Marsh

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Today is the day. The Makers of Maryland opened the doors to their new location on THE AVENUE at White Marsh at 11 a.m. on Sunday. The shop is located in the space next to Bandito’s, and will be there from May through October with plans for outdoor markets during the holiday season. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 … Continue reading "Makers of Maryland shop opens on THE AVENUE at White Marsh" The post Makers of Maryland shop opens on THE AVENUE at White Marsh appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterinary Medicine#Veterinary Hospital#Veterinary Care#Economy#Infrastructure#Hagerstown#Virginia Commons#The Planning Commission#Grand Opening#Trackside Steak Seafood
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

State Police make arrests in massive Eastern Shore drug ring, ties to St. Mary’s

(EASTON, MD) – A combined law enforcement multi-month investigation has led to the indictment of nine people alleged to be part of a significant drug trafficking organization in two Eastern Shore counties. The investigation, initiated by the Caroline County Drug Task Force, looked into information concerning the operation of a drug trafficking organization believed to […] The post State Police make arrests in massive Eastern Shore drug ring, ties to St. Mary’s appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
WVNews

Mineral County, West Virginia man killed in hunting accident

BURLINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) - A Mineral County man lost his life in a hunting accident Saturday and another man has been charged in connection with his death, according to West Virginia Natural Resources Police. Authorities said Colton Jon Shoemaker, 28, was shot while turkey hunting early Saturday morning on...
MINERAL COUNTY, WV
92 Moose

A New Augusta Restaurant Could Be Coming To Mill Park

Last summer, we learned that a pair of well-known local entrepreneurs were in talks to turn the one surviving building of the Edwards Mill complex into a new eatery. The two story brick building, which overlooks the current Mill Park, was to become a wine and tapas place. According to...
RESTAURANTS
New Haven Independent

18 Apts. OK’d For Ex-School & Convent

An affiliate of the local megalandlord Mandy Management won unanimous approval to convert a former Fair Haven Catholic school and nearby ex-convent into 18 new market-rate apartments. Local land-use commissioners signed off on that church-to-apartments plan Wednesday night during the latest regular monthly meeting of the City Plan Commission. The...
POLITICS
Eye On Annapolis

Top 5 Most Romantic Places in Annapolis for a Romantic Weekend

Annapolis is a romantic place for your and your love to visit and explore. With the popularity of online technologies, you can find your love on a wide array of digital dating platforms, and with the help of specialized platforms, you can check out the reviews of completely free dating sites and choose the platform that suits you best. Once you sign up to one of these sites you can browse through different profiles and start chatting about places to visit in Annapolis. To help you with that, here are five romantic Annapolis locations you must definitely check out.
WTAJ

Man found guilty in Pennsylvania triple murder-for-hire plot

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A man has been found guilty in a disturbing 2016 Franklin County murder for hire plot that led to the deaths of three people who were tied up, shot, and burned. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that 36-year-old Kevin Coles, of New York […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
Washingtonian.com

Trucker Convoy Says It’s Headed Back to DC

After its extended protest failed to accomplish anything earlier this spring, the People’s Convoy appears set to return to the Washington area, according to videos posted on Facebook over the weekend. It’s still not clear what the convoy’s actionable complaints are or what they hope to accomplish during a...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Herald-Mail

The Herald-Mail

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
509K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hagerstown, MD from Herald-Mail Media.

 http://heraldmailmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy