You have the opportunity to see a natural light show unlike no other in the Smoky Mountains. Each year, people from all over gather at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park to observe the naturally occurring phenomenon of Photinus carolinus, a firefly species that flashes synchronously. It's like a Christmas light show that has come to life. This is a show you have to see in person to believe.

GATLINBURG, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO