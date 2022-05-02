Vehicle catches fire on I-275 near I-75 apex

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities responded to a vehicle fire in the northbound lanes of Interstate 275 near the Interstate 75 apex in Wesley Chapel.

The fire, which has since been extinguished, was near the apex, approaching the State Road 56 exit.

The roadway was closed for some time Monday morning, but most lanes have reopened, and traffic is moving.

There is no word on what caused the fire or if anyone was hurt.

