Boonsboro issues temporary boil-water advisory starting Wednesday due to reservoir work

BOONSBORO — The Town of Boonsboro has issued a 24-hour boil-water advisory starting Wednesday morning due to divers planning to plug leaks in the town's reservoir, according to the town's website.

The boil-water advisory is for 10 a.m. Wednesday through 10 a.m. Thursday.

The water system has customers in the Keedysville area too, but Boonsboro Town Manager Paul Mantello texted Saturday that the boil-water advisory doesn't affect Keedysville because water flows from Keedysville to Boonsboro. About 40% of the water system's capacity comes from the Keedysville spring, he wrote.

Affected customers should boil tap water for three minutes if they want to drink or ingest it, the advisory states.

The advisory from the Boonsboro Water & Wastewater Department asks customers to make plans not to drink or cook with tap water until lab testing confirms no contamination occurred during the dive.

During the advisory period, boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, food preparation, making ice and brushing teeth, the the townnotice states.

The reservoir along Boonsboro Mountain Road was built in 1954.

It leaks an estimated 15,000 gallons to 25,000 gallons of water a day, Mantello confirmed in March.

Town officials are planning to replace the reservoir at a cost of about $4.1 million. The project is in the design phase.

An engineering consultant has advised the town how to stabilize the existing reservoir before it's replaced, according to the town notice. This includes temporarily plugging the leak areas identified during dive surveys as well as stabilizing earthen levees around the reservoir and starting a monitoring program, the notice states.

More Boonsboro news: Boonsboro gets federal funding to help replace leaking reservoir

Boonsboro sports: PHOTOS: Smithsburg-Boonsboro boys and girls lacrosse

More Boonsboro sports news: Boonsboro hires Mark Wadel to recreate style, tradition of Clayton Anders' football era

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Boonsboro issues temporary boil-water advisory starting Wednesday due to reservoir work