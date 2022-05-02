ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, MD

County Chamber of Commerce to host post-legislative forum

By Michael D. Garcia, The Herald-Mail
The Herald-Mail
The Herald-Mail
 2 days ago

County Chamber of Commerce to host post-legislative forum

The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a post-legislative forum — an annual forum held every year after the Maryland General Assembly session.

The post-legislative forum will be 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. May 4 at Hagerstown Community College. Early registration costs $20 for chamber members and $30 for non-chamber members.

The county delegation will talk about the 2022 General Assembly session, which adjourned April 11.

To register visit the county Chamber of Commerce website .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qNCLD_0fQGZeAd00

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: County Chamber of Commerce to host post-legislative forum

Comments / 1

Related
Times Leader

Sports Hall of Fame, Pioneer Aggregates Inc. lead campaign to assist local agencies

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame recently directed a campaign to assist non-profit organizations within Luzerne County. Quarterly distributions have been designated to provide necessary support during specific points for 2022. Four, five-hundred dollar allocations were generated by matching monetary...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WDVM 25

Bowser celebrates new housing for seniors

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — In Mayor Bowser’s efforts to bring more affordable housing to the D.C. area she and several city representatives have opened new housing units for seniors and their families. The Appleton, the Robeson, and the Rows are all three communities within the Spring Flats community. The project will be able to transform the […]
WASHINGTON, DC
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Counties with the worst commutes in Maryland

Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons Counties with the worst commutes in Maryland Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as […]
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washington County, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Washington County, MD
Government
City
Hagerstown, MD
State
Washington State
The Frederick News-Post

Cemetery preservation workshop launches in Frederick

Christian Eckstein was a saloon keeper, father of six and a German immigrant. He lived with his wife, Elizabeth, on North Market Street in Frederick. No one in the group of preservation enthusiasts surrounding his grave Saturday afternoon knew his story until they lifted up Eckstein’s headstone in Mount Olivet Cemetery. The effort marked the launch of nonprofit Preservation Maryland’s statewide cemetery preservation program. Workshops will be held in numerous counties over the next year, funded by the Rural Maryland Council.
FREDERICK, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Herald-Mail

The Herald-Mail

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
509K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hagerstown, MD from Herald-Mail Media.

 http://heraldmailmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy