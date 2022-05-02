ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology’s critical role in the hybrid learning experience

By Matt Waring
Cover picture for the articleOver the past two years we’ve seen a rapid digital acceleration in the workplace, in order to support the growing number of hybrid workers. However, it’s not only the workplace where this acceleration has happened. The education sector is greatly benefiting from the digital shift, with a vast number of EdTech...

pymnts

Restaurant Robotics Companies Face Learning Curve Bringing Tech to Market

Restaurants continue to face a challenging labor environment with no clear end in sight. Rising wages can be difficult for many eateries to afford, especially when combined with soaring inflation putting additional pressure on the industry’s already notoriously narrow margins. As such, demand is rising for automated solutions that mitigate restaurants’ labor needs.
Fast Company

6 hiring techniques that provide a new perspective on sourcing talent

There’s always been points in time where talent supply has been scarce. Back in 1992, right after I left the French Army, I started a recruiting company in Europe because there was a huge gap in the talent market. Eventually, the markets reached a balance and we all got through.
freightwaves.com

The race to digitization in logistics through machine learning

A recent Forbes article highlighted the importance of increasing digital transformation in logistics and argued that many tech leaders should be adopting “tech-forward thinking, execution and delivery” in order to deliver with speed and keep a laser focus on the customer. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, and even before,...
Fast Company

The Fundamental Link Between Innovation and Inclusion

As the pandemic accelerates our adoption of virtual experiences, most of us are focused on how technology can better connect our world in the future. However, what we aren’t hearing much about is how we plan on connecting everyone in our ultra-diverse world using technology. Most successful innovations have...
Cheddar News

Amazon's $1B Industrial Innovation Fund Signals Future of Robot-Powered Business

In April, Amazon launched a venture investment program called the Amazon Industrial Innovation Fund investing $1 billion into other companies that are building technologies to improve fulfillment operations, logistics, and the supply chain. The e-commerce giant said the fund is part of its continued commitment to foster innovation and enhance the employee and customer experience. Cheddar Connected takes a deeper look into the robotics future, concerns over issues like job losses, and an ever-growing range of products and services.
Fast Company

This incredibly tiny IBM chip could vastly improve the performance of our favorite electronic gadgets

Moore’s Law, coined in 1965 by Intel’s co-founder Gordon Moore, predicts that the number of transistors on a microchip will double about every two years, while the cost continues to go down. That trend was true for decades, but lately semiconductor industry insiders believed Moore’s Law was all but dead. IBM’s latest invention, the 2-nanometer chip, suggests the principle is still alive and well.
foodlogistics.com

GMROI and the AI-Driven Future of Food Retail Management

The food retail industry’s embrace of artificial intelligence (AI) and big data is transforming the customer experience. Grocery shopping is being reinvented, from online ordering and doorstep delivery to personalized in-store promotions and “smart shelves” that identify misplaced items. Congruently, intelligent software is transforming how grocers do business.
TechRadar

Best budgeting software of 2022

Thanks to the best budgeting software it's never been simpler or easier to keep track of your spending, as well as your saving. It'll help you manage your finances much more effectively. The main benefit of budgeting software is that it lets you look at your daily spending habits, so...
ZDNet

Amazon invests in robots to work alongside humans

One of my favorite robots of the last few years is named Cassie. Little more than a pair of bipedal robotic legs, the robot was designed as a robust R&D tool for ground mobility applications. It's a cool robot, and it's a great illustration of a company developing baseline technology readymade for useful iteration.
hackernoon.com

The Impact of AI on Businesses and Digital Marketing

AI has opened the path for everything from road traffic control to fraud detection to aiding doctors and surgeons in a variety of medical operations. Like any other technology, AI is also an amplifier and depends upon how it is used, if used for noble causes, it has the potential to change our lives for good, and there are negative fallouts too if used in adverse ways. In this blog, we will see the impacts of AI on businesses, digital marketing and how much investment is flowing into the sector.
Reuters

Cisco unveils technology to predict network issues

May 4 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O) on Wednesday unveiled a technology that it says can predict issues on enterprise networks before they happen to help prevent problems and increase reliability. The predictive software engine will gather data from various sources within a company's network, learn the patterns and...
protocol.com

Meta creates five entry-level professional certificates with Coursera

Large tech companies are increasingly chipping in on boot camps and certificate programs to grow the tech talent pool. Meta is the latest, with the company announcing it's rolling out new entry-level courses covering skills like front-end and back-end development on Wednesday. Meta is partnering with Coursera to launch courses...
itechpost.com

IoT Explained: Definition and Examples of IoT Devices that You May Own

IoT is an acronym for (the) Internet of Things, and it describes devices that connect to the internet to send and receive information. These devices are embedded with technology that includes software and sensors that allow them to communicate with other IoT devices. IoT is similar to artificial intelligence (AI)...
HIT Consultant

Axuall’s CEO Talks Why Health Administrators Should Adopt Robotic Process Automation

Axuall’s CEO & Founder, Charlie Lougheed shares why health administration teams should embrace the power of robotic process automation (RPA). Built with leading healthcare systems, Axuall is a workforce intelligence company powered by a national real-time practitioner data network. The technology enables healthcare systems, staffing firms, telehealth, and health plans to dramatically reduce onboarding and enrollment time while also providing unique, powerful data insights for network planning, analytics, and reporting. The company’s CEO and founder, ​​Charlie Lougheed, believes that the smarter use of analytics is a core factor in giving health systems the opportunity to build better networks, all while empowering healthcare administration teams with better, more complete, and more timely data — that also complies with industry standards and aligns with existing workflows.
Nature.com

Deep reinforcement learning for self-tuning laser source of dissipative solitons

Increasing complexity of modern laser systems, mostly originated from the nonlinear dynamics of radiation, makes control of their operation more and more challenging, calling for development of new approaches in laser engineering. Machine learning methods, providing proven tools for identification, control, and data analytics of various complex systems, have been recently applied to mode-locked fiber lasers with the special focus on three key areas: self-starting, system optimization and characterization. However, the development of the machine learning algorithms for a particular laser system, while being an interesting research problem, is a demanding task requiring arduous efforts and tuning a large number of hyper-parameters in the laboratory arrangements. It is not obvious that this learning can be smoothly transferred to systems that differ from the specific laser used for the algorithm development by design or by varying environmental parameters. Here we demonstrate that a deep reinforcement learning (DRL) approach, based on trials and errors and sequential decisions, can be successfully used for control of the generation of dissipative solitons in mode-locked fiber laser system. We have shown the capability of deep Q-learning algorithm to generalize knowledge about the laser system in order to find conditions for stable pulse generation. Region of stable generation was transformed by changing the pumping power of the laser cavity, while tunable spectral filter was used as a control tool. Deep Q-learning algorithm is suited to learn the trajectory of adjusting spectral filter parameters to stable pulsed regime relying on the state of output radiation. Our results confirm the potential of deep reinforcement learning algorithm to control a nonlinear laser system with a feed-back. We also demonstrate that fiber mode-locked laser systems generating data at high speed present a fruitful photonic test-beds for various machine learning concepts based on large datasets.
