Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus' plans to play a preseason tournament in the United States are at risk of collapse, sources have told ESPN. The three clubs, who continue to lead the push for a European Super League, had hoped to play a series of exhibition games in the U.S. this summer, with Las Vegas slated as a potential host to a Clasico fixture between Madrid and Barca.

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO