ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Bucks County Community College Swears in Dr. Felicia L. Ganther as President, Its First African-American Leader

By Dan Weckerly
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VshGl_0fQGYYvm00
Image via Bucks County Community College.

The Board of Trustees, faculty, staff, and students of Bucks County Community College have inaugurated President Felicia L. Ganther, Ph.D., J.D. as the college’s fifth President.

Formally installed on April 28 the college’s Newtown Campus, she is the first African American President in the college’s 58-year history.

Dr. Ganther brings with her a strong record of dedication to advancing higher education and student success. Over the course of her impressive 25-year career, Dr. Ganther has spear-headed initiatives in:

  • Student affairs
  • College auxiliary services
  • College retention services
  • Crisis management
  • Strategic planning
  • Academic quality improvement
  • First-year student programs

Crafting meaningful and intentional programs in her current role has resulted in new student engagement opportunities; a community speaker series focused on diversity, equity and inclusion; and the creation of a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Community Advisory Board with representation from all areas of the county.

In addition, Dr. Ganther has done extensive work to further the college’s collaboration with the county’s K–12 school districts, technical schools, and key industry partners in the region.

Hailing from Los Angeles, Dr. Ganther holds a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts from Norfolk State University in Virginia. She also holds a Juris Doctorate from the University of Illinois’ John Marshall Law School in Chicago, as well as a Ph.D. in Community Resources and Development from Arizona State University.

Dr. Ganther has previously served in various capacities at both the university and community college levels, most recently serving as the Associate Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs/Chief Student Affairs Officer for the Maricopa County Community College District. She holds certifications in mediation, diversity and equity, change management, and strategic enrollment management.

Dr. Ganther is active with regional and national level professional activities.

She has previously served as:

  • Committee Chair for the Illinois Community College Chief Student Service Officers Association
  • President of the Skyway Athletic Conference
  • Member of the American College Personnel Association’s Community College learning community

She also worked closely with initiatives developed through the NASPA Conference on College Men and the Midwest First Year Experience Conference.

In addition, since relocating to Bucks County, Dr. Ganther has met with a wide range of community organizations and businesses in the region to understand their needs and better inform the community at-large of the great opportunity obtainable at the college’s three main campuses and online.

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Lawsuit alleges university targeted Black, female students, trapped them in debt

The National Student Defense Network claims Walden University misrepresented its fees and graduation requirements. A new lawsuit alleges that Walden University, an online, for-profit institution, engaged in “reverse redlining,” targeting minority communities and misrepresenting their fees and the credits required for graduation. According to a new report from...
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Virginia State
County
Bucks County, PA
Bucks County, PA
Education
BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, With Its Vibrant Cultural Scene and Robust Business Outlook, Is Healthy in Other Ways as Well

One of the health boosters of Bucks County is its abundant opportunities to get outside for exercise and fresh air. Bucks County residents are among the healthiest in Pa., according to a new study by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute that ranks the healthiest and least healthy counties in the state. John George charted this story for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona State University#The Board Of Trustees#African American#Norfolk State University#Juris Doctorate#Community Resources
WHYY

Doctor who challenged LGBTQ psychiatric diagnosis 50 years ago honored in Philadelphia

A new historical marker in Philadelphia commemorates the bold stand of Dr. John Fryer took to defend the rights of the LGBTQ community. A half-century ago, Fryer testified before the American Psychiatric Association using the pseudonym “Dr. Henry Anonymous.” In that testimony, he argued against APA guidelines which 50 years ago treated homosexuality as a mental illness.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
CBS Philly

Some University Of The Sciences Students Outraged After Learning Birth Control Will Be No Longer Offered At Campus Health Center

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some students at Philadelphia’s University of the Sciences are expressing frustration over an announcement that the school’s health center will no longer dispense birth control. Students say they were blindsided and upset that a critical service is being pulled from the health center. “Outrage, it was outrage. It was also just completely and utterly disheartening,” sophomore Hannah Pulliam said. Pulliam is one of many University of the Sciences students who are upset after learning birth control will no longer be offered at their campus health center. “How are we expected to be healthcare professionals if we can’t even get the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Rowan University Student Enjoys Day Trip to Bucks County’s ‘Hippy Town’

Quirky sights — is it art? is it trash? is it offensive? — abound in New Hope, burnishing its image to this day as "Hippy Town." The word hippy is most likely not one in common usage today, except perhaps by nostalgic Baby Boomers. However, a Rowan University newspaper reporter invoked the descriptor to her Gen-Z classmates as a day-trip recommendation. Jennifer McGraw described her recent visit to New Hope, aka “Hippy Town,” in the school’s periodical The Whit Online.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Social Media Threat Toward Rustin High School

WEST CHESTER, PA — The Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police say they are investigating a threat involving West Chester Area School District’s Rustin High School that was circulated via social media on Monday. Authorities state that there is no threat to the safety of students at this time. The...
WEST CHESTER, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
511K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy