ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Springfield to light up Union Station green to bring awareness for children’s mental health

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Plh6c_0fQGXtEi00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In Springfield, the Department of Public Health will host a kick-off event Monday for Mental Health Awareness Month.

Virtual reality police training held in Westfield

Mayor Domenic Sarno and Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Cautlon Harris will join with representatives from local mental health organizations

The theme for this year’s awareness month is “Back to Basics” and aims to call attention to easily accessible services in the city. As part of the month, Union Station will be lit up green to bring awareness for Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week in proclamation to Nicole Desnoyers.

Mayor Sarno states, “I want to thank Health and Human Services Commissioner and my Director of Constituent Services Molly Shea for organizing our City of Springfield Mental Health Awareness month event.  We will come together with representatives from our local mental health organizations to help raise awareness and the resources available.  Thank you to MHA, Gandara, BHN and all of our local mental health organizations and advocacy groups and service providers.  This year’s theme for Mental Health Month is ‘Back to Basics’.  My administration is proud to support the great work these organizations do.  In addition, I am also proud of my dedicated city team for the work they do in support promoting good mental health and sharing the resources that are available, including the Employee Assistance program(s) we offer for our city employees.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westfield, MA
Springfield, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Health
Springfield, MA
Government
Westfield, MA
Health
Westfield, MA
Government
City
Springfield, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Domenic Sarno
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Station#Health And Human Services#Mha#Bhn#Mental Health Month
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Mental Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WWLP

WWLP

20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy