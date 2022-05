Mr. David Houston Fowler of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022, he was 89 years old. He was born in Durant, MS to the late Hughston & Octavia Fowler. David attended Memphis State University where he was active in ROTC program. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force where he was an electronic warfare officer and navigator and flew in B47s. David was President and General Manager of various warehouses of Genuine Parts Company (NAPA).

