A total of ten LSU Tigers were drafted this weekend in the 2022 NFL Draft, but several more undrafted Tiger players have signed with NFL teams. Big congratulations are in order for every LSU football player that was either drafted or signed as an undrafted free agent (UDFA) this weekend to an NFL team. These young men have worked their tails off their whole lives for this moment.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO