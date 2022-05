Craig and Pam Murchison will be inducted into the Midland County Sports Hall of Fame as members of the Class of 2020 during a ceremony and banquet to be held at Dow Diamond on June 11, beginning at 6 p.m. The Murchisons arrived in Midland from the University of Minnesota in 1970 and immediately joined the Midland Granite Club curling club. "They soon began to love the sociability and competition the club provided and were pleased to see how easily they could join a winter sport activity that was easy to fit with being parents and employees (with) no lengthy treks to the ski slopes, no need for day-long babysitters," said the Murchisons' hall of fame biography.

