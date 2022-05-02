Georgia baseball drops heartbreaker at LSU on walk-off home run

Georgia Baseball Georgia during a game against Lipscomb at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Sunday, March 13, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

Georgia baseball couldn’t escape the hallowed grounds of Alex Box Stadium with a series win on Sunday, falling to traditional powerhouse LSU when closer Jaden Woods surrendered a walk-off home run in a 4-3 loss.

“It was a heartbreaker today, to be that close and not come away with a series win in this place, the fans were really loud and there’s a lot of energy here,” UGA coach Scott Stricklin said. “We had them and let it slip away. It’s disappointing.”

The No. 14-ranked Bulldogs (30-14, 12-9 SEC) had a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the ninth inning before Cade Doughty launched a two-run bomb into the Left Field Landing to seal the win for the No. 22-ranked Tigers (29-14, 12-9).

