ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Weekend shootings leave three dead, one injured in Charlotte

WBTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarbucks in Boone reportedly becomes first in N.C. to join union movement. Starbucks United Boone posted on Twitter over the weekend, revealing their store became the...

www.wbtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Detective: Teen executed wounded teens who had shot him

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — A teenager who authorities said came back to intentionally kill two men he had wounded in a shootout has been charged with murder. Police said 17-year-old Ahmik Coleman was a passenger in a car on a street in Rock Hill Tuesday night when two men fired into the vehicle. Investigators […]
ROCK HILL, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Boone, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Winston-salem, NC
The Independent

‘Chose not to take a life’: DaBaby ‘shoots intruder’ at his North Carolina home

Rapper DaBaby has appeared to confirm that he shot a man allegedly intruding at his property in North Carolina. On Friday 15 April, the controversial artist shared a clip of a line from the 2002 crime drama Paid in Full, in which character Rico (played by rapper Cam’ron’) says: “N***as get shot every day, B. You’ll be aight, n***a. You tough right?”DaBaby captioned the post: “Chose not to take a n***a life the other day and it felt great. Buddy ain’t deserve to go, I step righteously. Heal up & live my boy! Just don’t bring ya ass back.”Earlier,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Starbucks United Boone#Starbucks Union#N C Micro#Rowan Co
WTRF- 7News

Mom calls 911 repeatedly after son brings girlfriend home

(WTRF) A South Carolina mother was arrested by deputies after repeatedly calling 911 on her son for bringing his girlfriend home. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home just before midnight on Tuesday, cleveland19 reports. When deputies arrived on the scene they found the mother heavily intoxicated, arguing with her […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Starbucks
FOX Carolina

Couple charged with murder after body found

VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. A man is accused of killing his mother in Spartanburg County. The bond was denied for the third mall shooting suspect in Columbia. Tri-County automotive lab expanding. Updated: 5 hours ago. Tri-County automotive lab expanding.
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy