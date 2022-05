NPR's Adrian Florido talks with Jacky Hunt-Broersma, an amputee ultra-marathoner who just broke a record for running 104 marathons in 104 days. Most people who ran the Boston Marathon last month spent days before resting up and days after recovering - but not Jacky Hunt-Broersma. Boston was the 92nd marathon she had run in 92 days. The very next day, she ran another and then another and then another - 104 marathons in total in 104 days. If it's confirmed by Guinness World Records, that would be the new world record. And get this - she did it all with one leg and one prosthesis.

