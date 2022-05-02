ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

For many Arab Muslims celebrating the end of Ramadan, it's not Eid without ma'amoul

By Wynne Davis
WEKU
WEKU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14awd1_0fQGWE1Y00

As Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, comes to a close, many Muslims are celebrating Eid al-Fitr with their friends and family.

The festival closes out Ramadan and brings entire communities together for feasts and potlucks. But regardless of what size the gathering is, there's a safe bet that they will all include ma'amoul – the traditional semolina cookies that are often stuffed with dates or a nut mixture. Many Arab Muslims spend the entire last week of Ramadan making these holiday delights.

"The ma'amoul is kind of the claim to fame for a lot of Arabs celebrating Eid," says Reem Assil.

Assil is a Palestinian-Syrian chef from the San Francisco Bay area. In her debut cookbook Arabiyya: Recipes from the Life of an Arab in Diaspora , she recounts seeing the wooden molds into which the cookies are pressed come out each holiday season and working with her sisters to "make these labor-intensive cookies with gusto."

"Eid is really I think one of my favorite holidays because it is a coming together and celebrating life after a month of engaging in collective struggle," Assil says. "The act of abstaining from food and drink for a month with your community and to really get centered in what matters most, which is our own health and well-being and devotion to God for a lot of folks, but also for me to community. And then we get to celebrate together after successfully achieving this huge feat."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L12I8_0fQGWE1Y00

For the last five or so years, Assil has spent Eid al-Fitr working on special Ramadan treats in her bakery and restaurant locations, but this year she's getting to spend it with her family in the Los Angeles area, including her mother, who she plans on making ma'amoul with.

"I'm really excited this year to be able to celebrate Eid with her," Assil said. "My mom makes a more unique version called ma'amoul med, which the semolina cookie is like a bar. So you do layers of the semolina cookie, then the filling and then more semolina, and then you finish it off with powdered sugar."

In addition to the ma'amoul med, Assil is planning on making stuffed grape leaves and a lamb dish with spiced rice, which she says is an essential meal for the table. Recipes for all of those dishes can be found in her new cookbook.

Arabiyya, which translates to Arab woman in Arabic, is for anybody and everybody, Assil says, whether or not they know Arab cuisine. Many of the recipes in the book are massive platters meant for sharing at gatherings, and after two years of pandemic isolation, Assil hopes the book will inspire people to channel their own Arab hospitality and connect with others.

"The biggest tenet of Arab hospitality is that it's a virtue," Assil says. "You're supposed to make anyone who comes into your home, friends and strangers alike, feel like they are at ease and that they're safe and they have a sense of belonging."

Alongside the recipes and community building, Assil continues what has been her life-long work as a social justice advice by telling the history and sharing the varied experiences of Arab Americans.

"I wanted to really challenge people around the narrative of Arabs in this country," she says, while nodding to the increased anti-Muslim sentiment that happened after the Sept. 11th attacks. "It's like you either were the terrorist or the refugee or the victim. And I just I wanted to break all of those [tropes]. I wanted to really put forth a bold narrative of like, this is me and it's called Arabiyya, so it's really about being an Arab woman ... and how that informs the food that I cook."

"I really wanted to tell a story of resilience through the food. You know, hopefully the stories and the anecdotes really show how these recipes are sort of like clues as to how Arabs are able to create a home away from home, how they're able to build community, bring people in and turn hardships into really nourishing meals."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ugDvd_0fQGWE1Y00

MA'AMOUL MED ∙ معمول مد

Orange and Espresso Date Cookie Bars

Makes 24 pieces

Dough

1½ cups/245g semolina flour

1⅓ cups/187g all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon/2g kosher salt

½ cup/60g confectioners' sugar

1 teaspoon/3g ground mahlab or amaretto extract (optional)

½ teaspoon/2g active dry yeast

1 cup/200g melted clarified butter or softened ghee

Filling

2 cups/225g pitted dates

1 tablespoon/15g softened clarified butter or ghee

1 teaspoon/3g espresso powder

½ teaspoon/2g ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon/2g orange zest

¼ teaspoon/2g ground cardamom

½ cup/120ml whole milk

2 teaspoons/12ml orange blossom water

Confectioners' sugar for dusting

To make the dough: In a medium bowl, combine the flours, salt, sugar, mahlab, and yeast. Add the butter to the dry ingredients and mix by hand or in a mixer until it forms a paste. Cover with plastic wrap or a dish towel and set aside to rest for 30 minutes.

To make the filling: While the flour mixture rests, immerse the dates in hot tap water and allow them to soak for about 10 minutes or until softened. Once they are soft, drain thoroughly and pulse them in the bowl of a food processor along with the butter, espresso powder, cinnamon, orange zest, and cardamom to form a sticky paste. Refrigerate until thoroughly chilled, about 15 minutes.

After 30 minutes, the dough will have hardened, so use a wooden spoon or other utensil such as a dough cutter to break up the dough a bit. Pour the milk and orange blossom water into the flour mixture and mix until smooth. Let stand at room temperature for another 30 minutes or up to 4 hours.

Preheat the oven to 300°F. Cut four sheets of parchment paper to fit an 8 by 11-inch sheet tray.

Form the dough into a ball and divide it into 2 equal parts.

Press half the dough onto one of the sheets of parchment. Layer a second piece of parchment on top and, using a rolling pin, roll an even ¼-inch crust to the paper's edges. Remove the top layer of parchment and flip the dough into the sheet tray. Re-use the sheets of parchment and roll out the second ball of dough. Set aside.

Sandwich the date filling between two new sheets of parchment and roll into an even ¼-inch layer, out to the paper's edges. Remove the top sheet and flip the date layer onto the dough. Remove the remaining parchment. Flip the remaining dough over the date filling and remove the final sheet of parchment.

Transfer the sheet tray to the oven and bake, rotating the tray once, until the bars are light golden brown on the edges, 30 to 35 minutes. Remove the tray from the oven and, when it is cool enough to touch, cut the bars into 2 by 2-inch squares. Transfer the tray to a wire rack to finish cooling. When the bars completely cool, dust with the confectioners' sugar before serving.

The bars can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

Variation: Ashta Cream Filling

1 recipe clotted cream

½ cup blossom syrup

¼ cup crushed pistachios

To replace the date filling with the cream filling, follow the same assembly procedure but spread the clotted cream on the bottom layer of dough. Top with a second layer of rolled dough. Press gently and bake. After removing the pan from the oven, immediately drizzle the syrup over the top and sprinkle with the pistachios. Allow to set for 15 minutes at room temperature. When it's cool enough to touch, cut the bars into 2-inch squares and serve. The bars can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

Reprinted with permission from Arabiyya: Recipes from the Life of an Arab in Diaspora by Reem Assil, copyright © 2022.

Published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House.

The audio version of the story was produced and edited by Linah Mohammad and Patrick Jarenwattananon.

Comments / 30

MattersOfLife
2d ago

My favorite holiday Christmas meal is HAM. I look forward to it every year with my family and friends. You'll find the recipe in any AMERICAN cookbook.

Reply(15)
29
the1uwishuknew
1d ago

Ham at EASTER, and New Years is what makes a good celebration. Bacon at breakfast every morning, makes a good start to the day.

Reply
4
Related
NBC News

A plane full of singing Christians, a viral critique — and a very revealing backlash

In theory, the U.S. has separation of church and state. In practice, public displays of Christianity are generally treated as wholesome, quintessential Americana. Non-Christian religions in the public sphere, in contrast, are often treated as curiosities at best and threats at worst. Religious minorities are told — implicitly or explicitly — that they aren’t entirely American and that America isn’t for them.
RELIGION
Daily Mail

'The Holy Land is turning into Disneyland': Christians are being driven out of Jerusalem by hate crimes and economic hardship which will leave the site nothing more than a 'tourist theme park'

At Easter the Little Petra guesthouse in the heart of Jerusalem’s Christian quarter should be bustling with pilgrims. Instead, the only ‘guests’ are a group of Jewish settlers who, judging by the charred double doors leading to what was the hotel’s souvenir shop, look like they checked in with cutting equipment.
RELIGION
Daily Mail

'Why do you hate Christians?': Squad member Ilhan Omar is mocked for attacking video of passengers singing on a plane as part of an Easter celebration on Holy Saturday

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar has been mocked for criticizing a video of passengers singing on a place as part of an Easter celebration on Holy Saturday. Footage from the flight showed Christians singing gospel music '30,000 feet in the air' in a video that has sparked a debate about the nature of worship online.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Q 105.7

LOOK! Did Jesus Appear at Capital Region Church Over Easter?

Easter is the time Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus. One church in particular may have had a divine visit, or at least a sign from above. When Father Stepanos Doudoukjian walked in to the St. Peter Armenian Church in Watervliet prior to Easter services on Sunday morning, he saw what he believes to be an apparition of the almighty himself.
WATERVLIET, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ramadan#Arabs#Arab Muslims#Arab Americans#Islamic#Palestinian#Syrian#Diaspora
KVCR NEWS

Not even water? And other things not to say to your Muslim friends during Ramadan

For about 2 billion Muslims around the world – a quarter of humanity – it's Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. There are about 3.45 million Muslims in the United States, and that number continues to climb. But if you're not Muslim, you might still not know exactly what to say (and not say) to Muslim friends, co-workers and colleagues during the month, whether they're fasting or not. Here are a few tips from Muslims across the United States collected over the course of Ramadan!
RELIGION
Andrei Tapalaga

The First Depiction of Jesus Found in Ancient Ruins

The plate, which is on display in the archaeology museum in Linares in Andalusia, is one of the earliest representations of ChristFORVM MMX/Facebook. Our perception of what certain biblical or historical characters look like is based simply on what has been written and passed down. However, just like religion, history can be very controversial as when hard evidence is missing, it all must come down to cultural beliefs. Almost 3 billion people worship Jesus Christ around the world, so as this is such an impactful character in the lives of many, we should know what he looks like.
Richard Scott

1800-years-old manuscript claims Jesus sometime misused his power.

Image byUnknown - iconographic representation., Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Jesus' childhood has always been a big question mark for biblical scholars because the Bible has only one mention of Jesus in his childhood. But there is an 1800-years-old manuscript that fills this gap.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
International Business Times

Student Dies While Re-Enacting Jesus' Crucifixion On Good Friday

A college student in Nigeria collapsed on the ground and died while re-enacting Jesus Christ's crucifixion on Good Friday. The audience members reportedly thought it was all a part of the show. The deceased, identified as Sule Ambrose, 25, participated in the Passion Play, a dramatic portrayal of Christ's crucifixion,...
RELIGION
allthatsinteresting.com

How Tall Was Jesus? According To Researchers, Not Very

While the Bible says nothing about Jesus Christ's height, scholars have a good idea how tall Jesus was based on how average people looked when he was alive. The Bible is filled with information about Jesus Christ. It describes his birthplace, explains his mission on Earth, and paints an intense picture of his crucifixion. But how tall was Jesus?
RELIGION
The Atlantic

What Black Women Hear When They're Called “Auntie”

This is a free edition of Unsettled Territory, a newsletter about culture, law, history, and finding meaning in the mundane. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. For access to all editions of the newsletter, including subscriber-only exclusives, subscribe to The Atlantic. In the spring of 2017, I...
SOCIETY
Black Enterprise

Black Churches In Washington D.C. Are Losing Their Congregations Due To Gentrification

Black churches in Washington D.C. have served as a staple in the D.C. area for generations, but their congregations have disappeared in recent decades due to gentrification. According to Politico, in 2000, the Black population of Washington D.C. was 59%, but in the past two decades, the Latino and Asian populations in the area have increased, bringing the Black population down to 41%. Additionally, gentrification has pushed the cost of living and rent in the city to levels unseen.
WASHINGTON, DC
DoYouRemember?

Five Facts You Might Not Have Known About ‘The Ten Commandments’

Families watched this movie every single Easter! They would find Cecil B. DeMille’s 1956 The Ten Commandments airing on television screens until they finally bought the VHS. Between television airings, or however they access the film now, watching the movie each year before Easter became and remains a tradition in households all over America. The movie tells the story of Moses and how he learns of his true Hebrew heritage and his divine mission of being a deliverer of his people.
MOVIES
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
78K+
Followers
8K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy