ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Panoply Art Festival comes to a close

By Kayla Smith
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2su8nU_0fQGVTz000

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – After a busy weekend, the 40th annual Panoply Art Festival ended Sunday night at Big Spring Park. The festival featured a variety of art. More than 40 bands and musical artists preformed over the three day event, and more than 100 vendors displayed their art to the public.

YOUR PHOTOS: News 19 at Panoply

Visitor perused booths with painting, pottery, jewelry, metalwork, woodwork, and more. Ryan Boase, an artist from South Carolina said he was glad to be at Panoply and saw a great turnout this weekend.

“This is my first year doing this show,” Boase said. “One of the people that run the show, saw me at another show and recommended me, and I’m so thankful they did. It’s been outstanding.”

Boase creates phone speakers from salvaged musical instruments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WhX08_0fQGVTz000
Victim’s son reacts to inmate escape

Local painter Kris Shelledy said she only started painting two years ago, but she said she received a warm welcome from Panoply.

“I never imagined being a part of something like this,” Shelledy said. “It’s just wonderful. Everyone’s been great.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zdzE7_0fQGVTz000

The Panoply Art Festival has grown significantly in its 40 years in Huntsville, bringing thousands of visitors to the city each year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Huntsville, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Society
Huntsville, AL
Society
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Festival#Musical Instruments#Jewelry#Panoply Visitor#Whnt Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy