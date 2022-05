By Jim Calfa: WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol towered over Canelo Alvarez during their face-off today at their grand arrivals in Las Vegas, Nevada. When the two fighters came together for the face-off on stage, the unbeaten Russian talent Bivol (19-0, 11 KOs) looked like he meant business, staring down at the shorter Canelo, making it clear that he’s not going to let him take his WBA 175-lb title.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 23 HOURS AGO