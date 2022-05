With interest rates projected to go up several times this year, what is happening currently in the mortgage industry?. Rates have risen quickly and dramatically this year, going from an average of more than 2.75% in November to more than 5% in April. This has caused an already tight market to put extra pressure on buyers to get into a home quickly to take advantage of the market before rates increase again.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO