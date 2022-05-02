The Heat Styling Habit That Might Be Damaging Your Hair

After rocking a go-to haircut or style for years and being comfortable with it, it makes sense to want to keep that look forever. However, as we age, we might notice natural and normal differences in our hair to take into account like thinning, hair loss, fallout, or a general flatness to once vivacious locks. We checked in with professional hairstylists and hair experts: aesthetician Melissa Gilbert of UK-based Fantastic Services and Fae Norris of LA’s Rock Paper Salon, who both explained that the one haircut you should avoid getting or having under 40 is probably one that you’ve had for a long time (and can instantly amp up with a visit to the salon!) Read on for their specific tips, what not to do if your goal is to keep that youthful-esque look, and what to pursue instead.

