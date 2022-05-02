Police: Va. school bus driver accused of impaired driving

Two men were shot Sunday morning during a children's flag football game at a Virginia middle school, police said. Prince William County police said officers responded to the shooting on the athletic fields of Louise A. Benton Middle School in Manassas. NBC Washington reported that an argument on the sidelines...
Virginia State Police is investigating an incident involiving the driver of a U-Haul traveling into oncoming traffic, crashing into another vehicle then stepping into the center lane and being hit by a tractor-trailer -- leading police to believe it was suicide.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
Jurors found a man guilty of all charges for murdering a woman he briefly dated. “I’m still alive,” Brandon Roberts, 29, yelled Tuesday as judicial marshals took him from that courtroom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to The Connecticut Post. He shot therapist Emily Todd, 25, in the back...
This marks the third interstate shooting in the Richmond area in less than one week. On April 12th, a woman's car was shot at along I-95 near the Cary street exit in Richmond. Hours later, a woman was shot in the arm along I-95 at exit 61 in Chesterfield.
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A group of parents in the Rochester City School District are sounding the alarm after their kids came home this week saying a teacher at the School of the Arts engaged in racist remarks and activities. Students who spoke with News 8 said the 7th-grade social studies teacher brought bags of cotton […]
WASHINGTON — A woman is dead after she was found stabbed in an apartment in Northeast D.C. early Wednesday. The Metropolitan Police Department identified the woman as Ladonia Boggs, 39, of Northeast D.C. MPD confirmed to WUSA9 that Boggs is the same woman who was under investigation for tampering...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
A suspect is charged in the case, but police did not release his name. The 16-year-old suspect is charged with homicide, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a juvenile, obstruction of justice, and providing false information to police.
A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
Comments / 0