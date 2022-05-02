ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Nike Features Chenille-Textured Swooshes to Its Blazer Mid '77

hypebeast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next release in the Blazer Mid ‘77 lineup is a unique take on the popular silhouette. The brand is releasing a Chenille Swoosh branded feature for the shoe, adding extra fuzzy...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

A Release Date for the Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid Surfaces

Following early looks and rumors, we now have a release date for the Off-White™ x. Expected to release in both “White/Clear-White” and “Black/Clear-Black,” the takes on the classic lifestyle silhouette are set to continue the late Virgil Abloh‘s partnership with Nike/Jordan Brand. The shoe...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

Air Jordan 5 "Regal Pink" Is Fashioned With Spring-Ready Pastels

Jordan Brand is investing a noticeable amount of energy into its Air Jordan 5 this year as it has a collaboration with CLOT and a multi-pair “We the Best” collection on the way with DJ Khaled. And to add to the excitement, Michael Jordan’s sportswear imprint is beefing up its catalog this season with the Air Jordan 5 “Regal Pink” makeup that has just been unveiled by way of official imagery.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Win the 2009 Nike Air Yeezy 1 "Zen Grey" Thanks to size?'s New Charitable Initiative

Before Kanye West and adidas took over and reinvented the sneaker market as we know it today, Ye was partnered up with. , producing iconic pairs such as the Air Yeezy 1. Now, thanks to size?’s new re-size? the initiative, you have a chance to get your hands on a pair of the Air Yeezy 1 in the sought-after “Zen Grey” colorway.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Drake Spotted in Another NOCTA x Nike Zoom Flight 95

Taking his usual courtside seat at a Toronto Raptors game last week, Drake was spotted in another pair of his NOCTA x. Zoom Flight 95. Expected to release later this year, the latest pair comes in an alternate colorway centered around a clean white base. The NOCTA x Nike Zoom...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Swoosh#Nike Shoe#Blazer#Chenille Swoosh
hypebeast.com

Take an On-Foot Look at the Nike SB Dunk Low "Green Apple"

Is reportedly celebrating the 4/20 cannabis holiday this year with a “Fruity Pack” that currently includes “Pineapple” and “Strawberry Cough” Dunk High colorways as well as the SB Dunk Low “Green Apple” featured above. The upcoming low-top skate shoes arrive in a white tumbled leather base with lime green suede overlays reminiscent of sour granny smith apples, while darker green hues are featured on the side Swooshes, tongue tab, and Nike heel embroidery.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air More Uptempo Appears In A “Black/Purple” Colorway

While beloved for its on-the-court colorways, the Nike Air More Uptempo has gone on to garner attention off-the-court for its experimental, retro arrangements since the mid-1990s. Recently, the Scottie Pippen-associated silhouette emerged in a clean “Black” and “Purple” color combination. Akin to a newly-surfaced “Black/Royal” pair,...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Nike's Air Max 90 Arrives in "Lightwash Denim"

Following the debut of an outdoors-inspired Air Max 90 “Pro Green,” continues to celebrate 35 years of the Air Max family with an Air Max 90 dressed in “Lightwash Denim.”. The upcoming pairs appear primarily in light denim uppers with double-stitched seams and raw edges. Pastel blue...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
sneakernews.com

Nike Adds The Air Max Plus To Its Growing “Graffiti” Collection

A year away from celebrating its 25th anniversary, the Nike Air Max Plus has recently seen an explosion in colorways. In addition to compelling styles in line with its debut gradient looks, Sean McDowell’s 1998 design has recently appeared laden with graffiti-reminiscent text as have other Nike Sportswear models.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Off-White™ Arrives With Full Suede 'OOO' Sneakers in White/Light Blue Colorway

Virgil Abloh‘s Off-White is dropping new pieces from its Spring/Summer 2022 collection and restocks of its sought-after items on HBX. Leading the lineup are the Full Suede Low “Out of Office” Sneakers in White/Light Blue colorway adorned with a tonal arrow on the side and the signature zip-tie lace-up tag. Featuring an outsole with translucent gel inserts and a ribbed heel, the silhouette is said to be the late founder’s imagination of tennis shoes with the late ’80s and early ’90s aesthetics fused with streetwear, basketball, and running elements. Other footwear styles include the Low Vulcanized Canvas Sneakers with blue branding and the Industrial Belt Sliders fitting for the warmer weather.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Check Out the Nike Air More Uptempo “Black Royal”

Is expanding the colorways of its Air More Uptempo silhouette in classic shades. Named “Black Royal,” the 90s shoe has been dipped in shades of royal blue and black. The shoe features a black leather base with mesh tongues, perforations and an air cushion sole. The large “AIR” that appears on each shoe also comes in black with a vibrant blue outline. Additional blue detailing extends to the back of the shoe and the branded insoles. Finishing off the design is a gray Nike Swoosh.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Official Images of Nike Air Force 1 "World Champ"

As a follow up to the Air Force 1 Low “Lakers”, the Swoosh has added yet another iteration of its classic silhouette to its 40th-anniversary lineup. Nike continues to honor the Los Angeles Lakers with its “World Champ” Air Force 1 Low, this time in clean, white colorway.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

A Pair of Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner Colorways Are Releasing Tomorrow

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. More colorways of the acclaimed Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner are dropping soon. The German sportswear giant shared images of Kanye West’s acclaimed Yeezy clog in the “Sulfur” and “Stone Sage” makeups along with their April 22 launch date via the Yeezy release calendar. The Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner “Sulfur” dons a tonal yellow color scheme throughout the entirety of the foam upper and down to the underfoot. The “Stone Sage” colorway of the Yeezy...
APPAREL
inputmag.com

Comme des Garçons and Salomon’s trail sneakers are straight stunners

Salomon’s trail-ready footwear is about to get a Comme des Garçons upgrade. In 2021, the two collaborated on a couple of technical boot silhouettes worthy of the mountainside and streets. Now, the duo is back again for a three-part outdoor sneaker collection that fuses CdG’s luxurious philosophies with Salomon’s trail tech.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Nike’s Shoe Box Bags Just Dropped on SNKRS

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Nike quietly released its Shoe Box bag yesterday in three colorways and a majority of the styles have sold out. However, there is still one more colorway of the bag that’s available for retail. Available on the SNKRS app at the time of publication is the black and royal blue colorway of the bag. Other styles that were available yesterday were the red and white makeup and the black and red iteration but...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “UNC”

Though added to the Jumpman’s lexicon many, many years ago — as MJ himself was a Tar Heel — “University Blue” has only recently become a ubiquitous part of the brand’s catalog. And for 2022, the colorway is dressing the Air Jordan 1 Low OG, this time in a color blocking reminiscent of 2019’s “Obsidian.”
APPAREL
Footwear News

Inside Nike’s Journey Into Circular Design With the ISPA Link and Link Axis Sneakers Made to be Taken Apart

Click here to read the full article. Nike has continuously raised the bar for sustainable footwear, and two of its forthcoming sneakers, which are part of the company’s pursuit of a circular future, should only raise the bar further. Last week at an event to reveal the Serena Williams Building on Nike’s world headquarters in Beaverton, Ore., the athletic giant debuted the ISPA Link and ISPA Link Axis, which were created with the end in mind. Darryl Matthews, Nike VP of product footwear design, catalyst, explained at the event that there are three removable components — upper, lace and tooling —...
BEAVERTON, OR
hypebeast.com

Bad Bunny's adidas Forum Low Buckle Arrives in "Blue Tint"

Following a range of collaborative footwear silhouettes including a “Catch and Throw” adidas Originals Forum Powerphase. and a duo of adidas Response CLs, the Puerto Rican rapper, Bad Bunny, expands his adidas catalog with a new Forum Low Buckle in “Blue Tint.” Past sellout iterations from the Bad Bunny x adidas Forum Low Buckle collaboration include a coffee-toned “The First Cafe” colorway and a pink “Easter Egg” take.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy