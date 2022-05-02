ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson’s Official Red Carpet Debut Was As Unexpected As Everything About Them

By Salva Mubarak
Hello Magazine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven though Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson made their red carpet debut as a couple a few weeks ago at the premiere of The Kardashians, they didn’t get photographed together and everyone knows it’s not real until it’s been captured on film. Fans and Kardashian-Davidson Truthers have been speculating for a...

shefinds

Kim Kardashian Puts Her Killer Curves Front And Center In A Skintight Latex Bustier Gown For 'The Kardashians' Premiere—Pete Davidson Can't Get Enough!

Less than one week after introducing Pete Davidson, 28, to her eldest daughter, North West, Kim Kardashian, 41, and her new beau made their first official public appearance as a couple, as they walked the red carpet together for the premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians! And it was magical on so many levels!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Shares Glimpse Of Son, 2 Mos., Sharing An Easter Snuggle With Dad Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner just shared a new glimpse at her 2-month old baby boy! The cosmetics CEO posted a sweet photo of her son snuggled up in the arms of his dad Travis Scott, 30, in an Easter Sunday post on April 17. The baby boy, who she has yet to confirm a new name for, appeared to be rocking a pair of black leather sneakers with a red sole, jeans and a red-and-blue t-shirt. The shirt matched Travis’ plaid blue-and-red button down which he wore over a white t-shirt.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa's unrecognisable transformation in before-and-after beach photos

Kelly Ripa is renowned for her sense of fun and doesn't take herself too seriously - as a result, she has a legion of fans who adore following her on social media. One memorable post the TV favorite shared not too long ago involved a fun before-and-after photo during a beach stroll in The Hamptons, where she owns a holiday home.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Michael Strahan’s daughter Isabella, 17, makes runway debut

Michael Strahan’s 17-year-old daughter is officially a model. Isabella Strahan made her runway debut at the Sherri Hill fashion show over the weekend, and the “Good Morning America” co-host showered her with praise on Instagram Tuesday. “Very proud of you, @isabellastrahan, for crushing your first runway this...
CELEBRITIES
buzzfeednews.com

Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Excluding Mason Disick From Their Family Photos Has Sparked An Important Conversation About Respecting Children’s Boundaries

On Dec. 14, 2009, Kourtney Kardashian gave birth to her first child in front of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians film crew. Her sister, Khloé Kardashian, held her leg as her son made his entrance into the world, and Kourtney famously pulled the little boy out herself. Her...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

Kate Middleton Cut Off 'Pushy' Mom Carole After She Began Interfering Too Much In Royal's Home Life, Claims Insider

It looks like the royal's family drama goes well beyond their troubles with Prince Harry. While Kate Middleton often turned to her mother Carole Middleton for extra help with her and Prince William's kids, an insider told Star magazine that the ladies' relationship has taken a turn south, as the Duchess of Cambridge's mom has become a little too involved in her daughter's personal life."Carole is a very push mother," the insider said, adding that the duo haven't talked in three months after Kate told her "to back off." WHY PRINCE HARRY WON'T ATTEND PRINCE CHARLES & CAMILLA PARKER-BOWLES' CORONATION...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Khloé Kardashian’s One Little Regret About Her Nose Job

Khloé Kardashian is getting candid about her nose job!. The star chatted about her plastic surgery during an ABC special with Robin Roberts, revealing, "My whole life I would say — I've always wanted my nose done. Forever. But it's in the middle of your face, and it's scary to think about. But I finally got the courage, and I did it, and I love it."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kris Jenner’s Initial Concerns About Pete Davidson Revealed: How Cory Gamble Changed Her Mind

Kris Jenner wasn’t always a huge fan of Kim Kardashian‘s romance with comedian Pete Davidson. According to a KarJenner source who spoke EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife, the momager was at first “thrilled” to see someone “treat Kim so incredibly,” but was “having concerns” about the couple’s age difference (Kim is 41, Pete 28). “Kris knows Pete only has good intentions for Kim, but she wasn’t completely convinced he could make it for the long haul,” the source shared.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Lara Spencer shares unexpected shower photo from her stylish home

Lara Spencer often shares glimpses of her personal life on social media, and most recently posted a picture of her stylish shower at her home in Connecticut. And on close inspection, there was a certain person relaxing inside – her adorable pet dog Riva. "New hangout," the mom-of-two simply...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Page Six

Kylie Jenner wears Off-White wedding gown on Met Gala 2022 red carpet

The Kardashian-Jenners never fail to surprise. Along with her clan of sisters – who were all invited to the 2022 Met Gala for the first time by Anna Wintour – Kylie Jenner had her own take on “Gilded Glamour.” The 24-year-old donned an Off-White wedding dress on the red carpet, which was complete with a veil and billowing skirt. But this gown had a twist: the veil was attached to a backward baseball hat, perhaps an homage to all-American sports. While Kim Kardashian has been a regular at past Met Galas, this will be the first year for her famous sisters Khloe and Kourtney. See all the celebrity looks from Met Gala 2022 with Page Six Style’s live coverage. But this isn’t Kylie’s first rodeo. While she was absent last year, in 2019, she sported an all-purple ensemble next to sisters Kendall and Kim. She and her family come hot off the tails of their court case against Blac Chyna, which reached a verdict today. While Chyna sued Kris, Kim, Khloe and Kylie for defamation, the jury decided no damages would be awarded to Chyna.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Serena & Venus Williams Stun In Stylish Dresses For Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz’s Wedding

The tennis legends took over the big wedding day with their fabulous fashion. See the amazing pics here!. Sisters Venus and Serena Williams stole the spotlight at the wedding of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz! The tennis legends and fashion phenoms were absolutely stunning in their fancy ensembles as they were spotted arriving to the star-studded affair on Saturday (April 10) at Nicola’s family estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
BROOKLYN, NY

