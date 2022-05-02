ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

FWFD investigating southwest house fire

 2 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating a house fire on the city’s southwest side.

Crews were called out around 1:45 Monday morning to the 9300 block of Silverfox Drive, right off of Timberlake Trail and south of Illinois Road.

There is visible damage to the home’s front porch.

WANE 15 is waiting to learn more information from the Fort Wayne Fire Department. Updates can be found on wane.com.

