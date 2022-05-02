ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stark County, OH

May primary is Tuesday. Polls open 6:30 a.m.

By Robert Wang, The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IUjpT_0fQGRl4200

Stark County voters are heading to the polls Tuesday to select primary nominees for governor and Congress, along with deciding several local issues.

Polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. You must have been registered by April 4 to be eligible to vote. The last day of early in-person voting at the Stark County Board of Elections, which started April 5, is 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today.

You can confirm your registration and voting precinct and find out where your polling location is at the Ohio Secretary of State's VoteOhio.gov site . You have the choice of voting on a Democratic ballot, a Republican ballot or an issues-only ballot with no candidates.

To see which candidates and issues are on each of those ballots, you can access the Stark County Board of Elections' "Show Me My Ballot" feature .

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot was Saturday. The deadline to mail your absentee ballot to the Stark County Board of Elections and get a postmark that's not from a business postal meter machine is today. The Board of Elections must receive the ballot in the mail by May 13.

You also have until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to turn in your ballot in person and that of a close family member at the Board of Elections.

Two polling locations changed

Two polling locations have changed. Canton Ward 4 voters who voted at Antioch Baptist Church at 1844 Turpin Way NE will now vote more than a mile away at JRC Harbor High School at 1731 Grace Ave. NE. The board staff say the Antioch church put its building up for sale.

Perry Township voters who voted at Trinity United Methodist Church at 3757 Lincoln Way E will now vote at the Perry Township police station community center more than a half mile away at 622 Genoa Ave. SW. The board staff said the church had entrances that were too narrow to fit the cages used to transport the new voting machines.

Travis Secrest, an administrative assistant for the Stark County Board of Elections, urged voters to be careful not to prematurely pull out their plastic card out of the new Dominion touchscreen Imagecast X machines. He said during the November 2021 elections, a few dozen voters pulled out the card before tapping "Cast ballot," and then left the polling location, resulting in their votes not counting.

He said the prior TSX touchscreen machines did not allow voters to pull out the cards too soon.

Proposed tax hikes

Outside of statewide party contests, Marlington Local School District voters will decide the fate of a proposed 7.6-mill additional five-year levy that school officials say would generate $4 million more a year to stave off deep budget cuts. In the adjoining Alliance City School District, voters will decide whether to approve a proposed permanent additional 2.7-mill levy that would raise $842,201 a year.

There also are issues in Lawrence Township, Pike Township, Tuscarawas Township, Beach City, Washington Township, Tuscarawas Valley School District and Sandy Creek Joint Fire District.

For more details or a complete list of candidates, go to: https://starkcountyohio.gov/government/offices/board_of_elections .

Reach Robert at robert.wang@cantonrep.com. Twitter: @rwangREP.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: May primary is Tuesday. Polls open 6:30 a.m.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAP

Voters decide Ohio’s heated Senate Primary

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Republicans voted Tuesday in one of the most contentious and closely watched primaries in the U.S. Seven Republicans faced off Tuesday for the chance to replace retiring Sen. Rob Portman: former state treasurer Josh Mandel, Trump-endorsed “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance, investment banker Mike Gibbons, former Ohio Republican Party chair Jane Timken, state Sen. Matt Dolan, and businessmen Mark Pukita and Neil Patel.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC News

Ohio Governor Primary Election Results

Incumbent Republican Gov. Mike DeWine prevailed over three opponents in Tuesday’s GOP primary. In the Democratic race, John Cranley and Nan Whaley — old friends and former big-city mayors — fight for their party’s nomination.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Washington Township, OH
Stark County, OH
Elections
Local
Ohio Elections
City
Tuscarawas, OH
County
Stark County, OH
City
Congress, OH
State
Ohio State
Stark County, OH
Government
Cincinnati CityBeat

Guest Commentary: Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan Was Deeply Involved in Attempted Coup to Overturn 2020 Election

The net is tightening around Jimbo. As more damning text messages, testimony and phone call records encircle the pint-sized pol from Urbana, Jim Jordan should be breaking out in a cold sweat. The 4th District U.S. congressman should be squirming in his shirt sleeves with each new revelation trickling out about his behind-the-scenes treachery leading up to and including Jan. 6.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Best counties to retire to in Ohio

(STACKER) — Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Machines#Perry Township#Registered Voters#State#Democratic#Republican#The Board Of Elections#Canton Ward 4#Antioch Baptist Church#Jrc Harbor High School#Ne
WFMJ.com

Candidates for Ohio Governor vie for your vote

In the final days leading up to Tuesday's election, campaigning in the race for Ohio's governor is almost non-stop. 21 News grilled the major candidates to find out why they believe they are the best person for that job. Governor Mike DeWine in is proud of the state's job creation...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Associated Press

Live updates l Midterm results show strong Trump influence

The midterm election season began in earnest Tuesday with primaries in Indiana and Ohio. Ohio’s hotly contested Republican Senate race tested the enduring power of former President Donald Trump’s influence, as his endorsed candidate, JD Vance, defeated six others for the GOP nomination for the seat held by retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman.
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

May 3 northwest Ohio primary election guide: What's on your ballot Tuesday

The May 3 primary election is here, and WTOL 11 has compiled a list of the issues and contested races in northwest Ohio. To see a sample ballot for your precinct, click here. Early voting in Ohio continues Monday. Polls are open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. In most counties, the early-voting center is at the county board of elections office. To find your early-voting center, click here.
OHIO STATE
Cincinnati CityBeat

Here Are the Big Things You'll Vote on for the Primary and Other Elections in Ohio on May 3, 2022

Elections in Ohio this year are kind of chaotic. Are they happening? Are all of the candidates on the ballot? Has your district changed? Will the results even count?. We're going to be honest – we don't have all the answers, and the Buckeye State doesn't, either. Ohio is in a bit of a boondoggle this election season due to the controversy surrounding district maps for state legislative races. The redistricting process, which was last completed in 2011, was supposed to rebalance the House of Representatives voting, among other initiatives, ultimately influencing an area's political affiliation and what those representative legislators might do.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Trump-backed Madison Gesiotto Gilbert projected to win crowded 13th district Republican primary to take on Democrat Emilia Sykes in November

CLEVELAND, Ohio - North Canton attorney Madison Gesiotto Gilbert on Tuesday was projected by Associated Press to win a crowded GOP primary in Ohio’s reconfigured 13th congressional district, defeating six other Republicans who sought the chance to take on former Ohio House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes of Akron in November’s general election.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland Scene

Cuyahoga County Should Not, Under Any Circumstances, Pour Millions More Dollars into the Freaking Global Center

Maybe it's the imminent prospect of Roe V. Wade being overturned. Justice Samuel Alito's leaked Supreme Court draft opinion Monday night read as both a cruel culmination and a rabid ramping up of a decades-long Republican campaign to drag the country back to the enforced moral norms of White America's 1950s, in defiance of popular opinion. (It's needless to note that Ohio's legislators stand drooling in the wings, aching to pass their so-called "trigger" law that will outlaw abortion statewide the moment the Supreme Court's opinion is official.)
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Summit County election results: Springfield school levy fails; Hudson, Falls, Green pass

The polls have closed and the unofficial results are in after a day of voting at the Summit County Board of Elections.  In the closely watched 13th Congressional District, Republican Madison Gesiotto Gilbert won her party's nod to face Democratic state Rep. Emilia Sykes of Akron in November. The race was called at about 10:45 p.m. for Gilbert, with more than 95% of the vote tallied. ...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
The Repository

The Repository

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
624K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy