Stark County, OH

The Heart of Stark: Canton City Public Health launches educational video series

By The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 2 days ago

In partnership with The Repository, every Monday, Stark Community Foundation is highlighting positive happenings in our community. Here’s to Good News Mondays!

As part of National Minority Health Month, Canton City Public Health recently announced new positions and outreach efforts aimed at improving health equity in our community, including the launch of a new educational video series as part of its THRIVE program.

THRIVE (Toward Health Resiliency and Infant Vitality and Equity) is a community collaborative through Canton City Public Health that began in 2013 when Ohio’s disparity in infant mortality between black infants and white infants was among the worst in the nation. THRIVE is responsible for identifying factors in our community that lead to infant mortality and reducing the overall infant mortality rate and disparity in birth outcomes relative to black and white infants.

The video series, which is held monthly on Stark County THRIVE's Facebook page, spotlights community members working toward equity in Stark County.

“We are excited to announce this monthly series of interviews,” said Health Commissioner Jim Adams. “These interviews with people who live and work in our community will provide insight and vision on how we can work toward change and improvement.”

The first video features Jasmine Wagster, founder of Labor in Love Midwifery and one of the few black midwives in Stark County. This video and future interviews can be viewed on Stark County THRIVE’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/StarkCoTHRIVE.

As the community’s trusted partner in giving, Stark Community Foundation helps individuals, families, businesses and nonprofits achieve their philanthropic goals through a variety of charitable funds and strategic initiatives. Ranked in the top 10 percent of community foundations in the country, the Foundation and its family of donors have granted $215 million to nonprofits since 1963. Learn how you can simplify your giving and amplify your impact at www.starkcf.org.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: The Heart of Stark: Canton City Public Health launches educational video series

