ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, TN

Shooting investigation underway in West End

WKRN
 2 days ago

An investigation is underway after a reported shooting in the West End area. Vanderbilt University Poll: Majority concerned about …....

www.wkrn.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

Cincinnati Police investigate downtown shooting

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An investigation is underway after a person is shot downtown overnight. That shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. at 8th and Main streets. Investigators shut down part of Main Street for the investigation. The person who was taken to the hospital was alert and talking and is...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 1 injured after shooting in Mount Healthy

MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Mount Healthy on Saturday. It all happened around noon on the 3000 block of Clovernook Avenue. That's where officers got a call about a man shot twice. He managed to drive to a nearby gas station,...
MOUNT HEALTHY, OH
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Brentwood, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Lebanon, TN
State
Alabama State
County
Davidson County, TN
Davidson County, TN
Crime & Safety
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
KWTX

Neighbors rattled after large party at Tennessee home

WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A huge party at an Airbnb has shaken up people in a Robertson County neighborhood after they said it got out of hand. Neighbors saw hundreds of people at a pool partying at an Airbnb in White House until a fight broke out and someone shot off a gun.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wynonna Judd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#West End#Day Care#In Country#Violent Crime#Judds#Hof#Brentwood High School
WTVQ

UPDATE: Mother accused of killing 2 children, neighbors speak out

UPDATE (5/3/22 5:20 P.M.) – A tragic update, two children killed AND their mom being charged with their murder. Lexington Police say Nikki James, 43, is charged with two counts of murder. Police say she is being held in custody while further charges are pending. According to police, the murders happened in Lexington Monday night at an apartment complex off Rogers Road.
LEXINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Arrest in Mt. Healthy bank robbery

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A North College Hill man is under arrest in connection with a bank robbery in Mt. Healthy earlier this week. Derek Carpenter, 30, is held on an aggravated robbery charge at the Hamilton County jail. Mt. Healthy police took him into custody Thursday night. According to court...
MOUNT HEALTHY, OH
WLKY.com

2 men who murdered newlywed in Highlands sentenced to decades in prison

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two men responsible for shooting and killing a newlywed in the Highlands in 2017 learned their prison sentences during a hearing Monday. Thaddius Thomas will serve 19 years in prison and Travon Curry will serve 18 years in prison for the fatal shooting of Jason Spencer in November 2017 as they tried to rob him.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKRN

‘We will capture them’; Lauderdale County Sheriff provides update on search for missing inmate, employee

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Lauderdale County officials provided an update on the search for a missing inmate and corrections director Monday morning. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton announced they have issued a warrant for Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky White’s arrest for first-degree facilitating an escape. “We know she participated,” Singleton said, but added they are still investigating to see whether she was threatened or not.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRN

Suspected Nashville bank robber arrested hours after crime

A man is in custody following a bank robbery in Nashville Monday afternoon. Suspected Nashville bank robber arrested hours after …. 3 men found unresponsive, 1 dead in downtown Nashville. Pregnant woman missing from Knoxville hospital. TDOT pivots to prevent future potholes. SCOTUS abortion impact on Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TN
WEHT/WTVW

Overturned school bus injures students in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Officials say some students were injured after a Kentucky school bus hydroplaned in rainy weather and overturned on I-64. The crash shut down the westbound lanes of the roadway early Tuesday morning. Jefferson County Public Schools spokeswoman Carolyn Callahan told news outlets that 21 students were on the bus and some […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Norwood couple finds soiled stranger dwelling in their basement

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Imagine you’re getting your kids ready for school and you find a man you’ve never seen before in your basement. That is what one Norwood couple says happened to them when a man police have identified as James Reddish went into their home to clean his soiled underwear.
NORWOOD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy