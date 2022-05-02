ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canal Fulton, OH

Commentary: Memorable quotes from the past week

By Charita M. Goshay, The Repository
 2 days ago

"Helping, that is my reward."

Canal Fulton Police Chief Doug Swartz, who will retire on June 23, on his devotion to law enforcement.

"Worst fanbase on the planet."

Cleveland Guardians centerfielder Myles Straw, after being pelted with trash in Yankee Stadium.

"The Washington Post is wrong, 'Democracy doesn't die in darkness,' it dies in plain sight, because enough people think democracy is a luxury that America can no longer afford."

Bill Maher, TV talk show host

"That’s been the overwhelming response: that faith isn't hateful."

Michigan State Sen. Mallory McMorrow, after her speech refuting accusations that she supports pedophilia, went viral.

"Things don't happen overnight. I don't think we get there 100%. Walt Disney said all the time that Disney will never be done because they are improving all the time. That's what we're going to do."

Pro Football Hall of Fame President Jim Porter, on the museum's plans.

"Harry is whipped. I won't use the full expression but Harry is whipped like no person I think I've ever seen.”

Former President Donald Trump, criticizing Prince Harry's marriage.

"She had a full, hopeful life because she knew what she believed in. She knew what she was for. She knew what she was against. And she wanted other people to feel the same way and then to talk about it instead of kill each other over it.”

Former President Bill Clinton, eulogizing his late Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.

"If they kick it to me, they're gonna pay. I'm not a 'fair catch' guy."

Jakeem Grant, the Cleveland Browns' new punt returner.

"Free speech is the bedrock of democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated."

Elon Musk, who is buying the social media outlet.

"When we get to the Senate, we're going do something. No more talking. No more slogans. No more politicians wagging their fingers at the corrupt Big Tech officials and the FBI. It's time for consequences and it's time for action."

Senate candidate J.D. Vance, speaking at a rally in Delaware, Ohio, attended by former President Donald Trump.

"If someone breaks unto your house, you are more than welcome to shoot them in Santa Rosa County. We prefer that you do, actually. ... Come see us. We have a gun safety class we put on every other Saturday. If you take that, you’ll shoot a lot better and hopefully you’ll save taxpayers money.”

Santa Rosa County (Florida) Sheriff Bob Johnson

"I was paralyzed in that moment because it was so unexpected. I just wanted it to be 'The Twilight Zone' and it all go away, I could just see everything unraveling in that moment."

Dr. Deborah Birx, explaining why she didn't publicly correct former President Donald Trump's call to use light and disinfectant to combat COVID-19.

"Satan is controlling the Catholic church? She needs to apologize to Catholics immediately. We are contacting House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy about this matter. He's got a loose cannon on his hands."

Bill Donohue, president of the Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights, reacting to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's criticism of Catholic bishops.

Charita M. Goshay is a Canton Repository staff writer and member of the editorial board. Reach her at 330-580-8313 or charita.goshay@cantonrep.com. On Twitter: @cgoshayREP

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Commentary: Memorable quotes from the past week

Comments / 0

