ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catron County, NM

Red Flag Warning issued for Capitan And Sacramento Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-02 14:22:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-02 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening for gusty winds and low relative humidity for Fire Weather Zone 224 which includes the San Luis Valley A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Friday afternoon through Friday evening for gusty winds and low relative humidity for Fire Weather Zone 224 which includes the San Luis Valley RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 224 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 224 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 1 PM to 8 PM MDT Thursday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 224. * Winds...15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, from a northwesterly direction on Thursday and a westerly direction on Friday. * Relative Humidity...As low as 9 percent. * Temperatures...In the upper 60s on Thursday, and in the 70s on Friday. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:27:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches in the southern part of the range including along South Pass. Northern parts of the range should expect 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult across South Pass overnight.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bingham, Blaine, Cassia, Lincoln, Minidoka, Power by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 16:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-02 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bingham; Blaine; Cassia; Lincoln; Minidoka; Power The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Blaine County in central Idaho Western Power County in southeastern Idaho Southeastern Lincoln County in south central Idaho Northeastern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho Southwestern Bingham County in southeastern Idaho Central Minidoka County in south central Idaho * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 431 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 19 miles southeast of Richfield to near Rupert to 7 miles southwest of Declo, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rupert, Neeley, Lake Walcott, Declo, Rockland, Albion, Minidoka, Cold Water Rest Area, Acequia, Yale Rest Area, Massacre Rocks, Bear Trap Airport, Kimama, Pilar Butte, Idahome and Interstate 84 And 86 Junction. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
County
Otero County, NM
County
Hidalgo County, NM
City
Sacramento, NM
County
Sierra County, NM
State
Texas State
County
Lincoln County, NM
City
Capitan, NM
County
Grant County, NM
County
Luna County, NM
County
Catron County, NM
The Independent

5,000 under evacuation orders as New Mexico wildfire rages

Douglas Siddens’ mother was among those who made it out with just the clothes on her back when a deadly, wind-fueled wildfire ripped through a mountain community in southern New Mexico.The RV park where she lived was reduced to “metal frame rails and steel wheels,” said Siddens, who managed the site“I had like 10 people displaced. They lost their homes and everything, including my mom,” he said.The fire has destroyed more than 200 homes and killed two people since it broke out Tuesday near the village Ruidoso, a vacation spot that draws thousands of tourists and horse racing fans every...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sacramento Mountains#14 22 00
natureworldnews.com

Widespread Severe Weather Danger Is Predicted for the Central United States

According to AccuWeather meteorologists, a powerful storm will sweep from the Rockies to the Canada border on Friday and continue into Saturday over the central United States. The extreme weather will endanger numerous major cities in the Midwest. The storm's enormous circulation will suck warm, moist air northward from the...
ENVIRONMENT
News On 6

Strong Winds, Hail Sweep Across Eastern Oklahoma; Causing Some Damage

Strong winds, large hail, and isolated tornados swept across Oklahoma on Monday. The National Weather Service (NWS) said the storm line moved east at 50 to 60 mph. Several areas saw power outages and reports of hail damage. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone spotted some damage from the storms in Chickasha and crews expect to find more damage after sunrise.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Salina Post

NWS: Rain likely later Sunday night

Widespread drizzle along with numerous showers and thunderstorms will spread northeast across the region later tonight through midday Monday. While widespread severe weather is not expected, the strongest activity will be capable of dime size hail and pockets of heavy rain.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Scurry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 19:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Scurry THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SCURRY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However large hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for western Texas.
SCURRY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Boone, Boyd, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Carter, Fleming by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Boyd; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Carter; Fleming; Gallatin; Grant; Greenup; Harrison; Henry; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Oldham; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson; Trimble TORNADO WATCH 175 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BOYD BRACKEN CAMPBELL CARROLL CARTER FLEMING GALLATIN GRANT GREENUP HARRISON HENRY KENTON LEWIS MASON OLDHAM OWEN PENDLETON ROBERTSON TRIMBLE
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Hancock, Sandusky, Seneca by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 17:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Hancock; Sandusky; Seneca The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Tornado Warning for Western Seneca County in northwestern Ohio South central Sandusky County in northwestern Ohio Northeastern Hancock County in northwestern Ohio * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 552 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Arcadia, or 7 miles east of Findlay, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Findlay, Tiffin, Fostoria, Arcadia, Vanlue, New Riegel, Bloomdale, Bettsville, Burgoon, Bascom and Kansas. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Highlands, De Baca County, Eastern Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 12:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Central Highlands; De Baca County; Eastern Lincoln County; Eastern San Miguel County; Guadalupe County; Harding County; Northeast Highlands; Quay County; South Central Highlands WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Central Highlands, Eastern Lincoln County, South Central Highlands, De Baca County, Guadalupe County, Quay County, Eastern San Miguel County, Harding County and Northeast Highlands. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways.
DE BACA COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for South Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 12:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: South Central Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...South Central Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lexington, Newberry, Saluda by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on or near Lake Murray move away from the water and take shelter! Target Area: Lexington; Newberry; Saluda The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Newberry County in central South Carolina Northwestern Lexington County in central South Carolina East central Saluda County in central South Carolina * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 639 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Batesburg-Leesville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Batesburg-Leesville, Red Bank, Dreher Island State Park, Chapin, Gilbert, Summit, Cedar Grove Fire Station, South Shore Marina, Oswald Park, Fredonia, Shull Island, Bundrick Island, Putnam`s Landing, Siesta Cove Marina, Murray, Rocky Point Recreation Area, Lake Murray Shores, Circle Fire Station, Delmar and Hollow Creek Public Park. This includes Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 50 and 53. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ector, Ward, Winkler by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 16:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for western Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for western Texas. Target Area: Ector; Ward; Winkler The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Ector County in western Texas Northeastern Ward County in western Texas Eastern Winkler County in western Texas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 436 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pyote, or 13 miles west of Monahans, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Public reported quarter size hail in Pyote. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Thorntonville, Pyote, Wickett and Notrees. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 60 and 77. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ECTOR COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy