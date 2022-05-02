Investigation underway following shooting in West End

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway following a shooting that occurred in the West End area early Monday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of West End Avenue and 31st Avenue North just before 3:30 a.m. Monday morning in response to a shooting call.

According to Metro police, a 29-year-old man was found lying near the intersection with at least one gunshot wound and was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries.







Authorities say the man is expected to survive. Metro police plan to speak with the victim once he is awake at the hospital.

West End Avenue was closed as police investigated, but it has since reopened.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

