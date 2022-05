After horribly underperforming in this first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs and getting swept by the Boston Celtics, the Brooklyn Nets are due for some major roster overhaul this summer. It goes without saying that the Nets will need to surround Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving with as much quality talent as possible if they’re hoping to hoist the NBA title in 2023.

NBA ・ 8 HOURS AGO