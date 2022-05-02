ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Wells Fargo Upgrades Accolade Inc. (ACCD) to Equal Weight

StreetInsider.com
 2 days ago

Wells Fargo analyst Stan Berenshteyn upgraded Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Will Chart Analysts Notice Bad Omen on Wells Fargo's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Wells Fargo WFC. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accd#Stock#Streetinsider Com Premium
Benzinga

Looking Into Kraft Heinz's Recent Short Interest

Kraft Heinz's (NASDAQ:KHC) short percent of float has risen 4.12% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 18.03 million shares sold short, which is 1.77% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Welltower Made All-Cash $5B Bid For Healthcare Realty Trust: WSJ

Welltower Inc WELL, a healthcare-focused real estate investment trust, has reportedly made a nearly $5 billion all-cash bid for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated HR, according to people familiar with the matter. Welltower, with a market value of roughly $41 billion, has a portfolio of senior housing, rehabilitation centers, and medical...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Dirtt Environmental Solns

Dirtt Environmental Solns DRTT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-05-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Dirtt Environmental Solns will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.19. Dirtt Environmental Solns bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

This Favorable Sign Appears On Jacobs Engineering Group's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Jacobs Engineering Group J. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Did BofA Downgrade Charter Communications And Slash Price Target?

A BofA analyst says Charter is facing increased competition from fixed wireless access. She adds that the growth of FWA could impact broadband pricing power. Growing competition from fixed wireless will be a challenge for Charter Communications Inc CHTR, and as the company works to regaining lost subscribers, fixed wireless access (FWA) is likely to continue to gain share “in coming years,” according to BofA Securities.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Why This Analyst Is Bullish On Tech, But Bearish On DocuSign

DocuSign Inc DOCU is among the “have nots” in the tech sector and may continue to see its multiplies compress “as results soften off pandemic highs,” according to Wedbush. The DocuSign Analyst: Daniel Ives downgraded the rating for DocuSign from Neutral to Underperform, while reducing the...
MARKETS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Chegg, Expedia, BP and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Paramount Global – Shares fell 1.7% after the entertainment giant reported first-quarter revenue below expectations. The media company posted revenue of $7.33 billion versus the StreetAccount consensus of $7.39 billion. Profit came in above estimates, with Paramount posting adjusted quarterly earnings of 60 cents per share versus 52 cents per share.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Casa Systems

Casa Systems CASA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-05-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Casa Systems will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06. Casa Systems bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Recap: Jack Henry & Associates Q3 Earnings

Jack Henry & Associates JKHY reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Jack Henry & Associates beat estimated earnings by 9.43%, reporting an EPS of $1.16 versus an estimate of $1.06. Revenue was up $44.48...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

