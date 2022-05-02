Wells Fargo Upgrades Accolade Inc. (ACCD) to Equal Weight

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Wells Fargo WFC. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
MILLIONS of Americans are set to receive Social Security checks worth up to $1,657 tomorrow. The cash boost will come just 48 hours before Supplemental Security Income payments, worth up to $841, are set to land in around eight million bank accounts on April 29. Seniors with birthdays on the...
Warren Buffett said Berkshire Hathaway has been increasing its stake in Activision Blizzard in a merger arbitrage bet that Microsoft's proposed acquisition of the video game company will close. Berkshire now owns about 9.5% of Activision shares, Buffet said. Microsoft in January announced intentions to buy Activision for $95 per...
Kraft Heinz's (NASDAQ:KHC) short percent of float has risen 4.12% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 18.03 million shares sold short, which is 1.77% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
Molson Coors Beverage Co TAP reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 16.7% year-on-year to $2.21 billion, beating the consensus of $2.13 billion. Net sales from the Americas segment rose 8.5% Y/Y due to positive net pricing and favorable sales mix, partially offset by a 0.8% decrease in financial volumes. Net...
Welltower Inc WELL, a healthcare-focused real estate investment trust, has reportedly made a nearly $5 billion all-cash bid for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated HR, according to people familiar with the matter. Welltower, with a market value of roughly $41 billion, has a portfolio of senior housing, rehabilitation centers, and medical...
Dirtt Environmental Solns DRTT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-05-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Dirtt Environmental Solns will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.19. Dirtt Environmental Solns bulls will hope to hear the company...
If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Jacobs Engineering Group J. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their...
A BofA analyst says Charter is facing increased competition from fixed wireless access. She adds that the growth of FWA could impact broadband pricing power. Growing competition from fixed wireless will be a challenge for Charter Communications Inc CHTR, and as the company works to regaining lost subscribers, fixed wireless access (FWA) is likely to continue to gain share “in coming years,” according to BofA Securities.
DocuSign Inc DOCU is among the “have nots” in the tech sector and may continue to see its multiplies compress “as results soften off pandemic highs,” according to Wedbush. The DocuSign Analyst: Daniel Ives downgraded the rating for DocuSign from Neutral to Underperform, while reducing the...
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Paramount Global – Shares fell 1.7% after the entertainment giant reported first-quarter revenue below expectations. The media company posted revenue of $7.33 billion versus the StreetAccount consensus of $7.39 billion. Profit came in above estimates, with Paramount posting adjusted quarterly earnings of 60 cents per share versus 52 cents per share.
Casa Systems CASA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-05-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Casa Systems will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06. Casa Systems bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Jack Henry & Associates JKHY reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Jack Henry & Associates beat estimated earnings by 9.43%, reporting an EPS of $1.16 versus an estimate of $1.06. Revenue was up $44.48...
